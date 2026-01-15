AetherStrike Announces Partnership with Valkor for Inaugural Resource Tokenization Project

Wyoming-based blockchain firm partners with major U.S. oil sands leaseholder to unlock liquidity in proven reserves

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AetherStrike, a Wyoming-based company specializing in blockchain tokenization of natural resource reserves, today announced a strategic partnership with Valkor to tokenize proven oil sand reserves. The partnership marks AetherStrike's first "Strike" - the company's term for each individual parcel/commodity tokenization project - and represents a new model for unlocking liquidity in commodity assets.

The collaboration will convert fractional ownership interests in the nation's largest developing heavy oil reserves into blockchain-based tokens called Dynamic Resource Reserve Units (DRRUs), allowing accredited investors to gain exposure to commodity reserves without the complex deal structures and illiquidity typically associated with resource investments.

"Tokenization offers producers like Valkor a superior capital formation mechanism - allowing rapid expansion of production without diluting equity or surrendering operational control," said Kevin Hamilton, Co-Founder of AetherStrike. "For investors, it transforms a historically illiquid asset class into fractional ownership with transparent valuations and 24/7 tradability."

Valkor holds mineral rights to over 25,000 acres of oil sands in the Uinta Basin, Utah, and targets production of reduced-carbon asphalt binder from an initial resource of over 4.5 billion barrels of heavy oil in place. The partnership will tokenize select parcels from Valkor's portfolio, with the specific launch project to be announced in the coming months.

Steven Byle, CEO, stated, "Valkor is excited to be involved in the democratization of commodity investments through DRRUs while developing this strategic domestic reserve, reducing dependence on heavy oil imports, and helping decarbonize our roadways."

Both AetherStrike and Valkor retain token holdings in the project, ensuring alignment among producer, platform, and investors.

The initial token offering targets Q2 2026, with additional Strikes across oil, gas, minerals, and forestry planned for subsequent launches.

About AetherStrike LLC: AetherStrike tokenizes proven natural resource reserves into blockchain-based security tokens, creating liquidity for producers and fractional investment opportunities for accredited investors. Learn more at aetherstrike.com.

About Valkor: Valkor is a vertically integrated energy development company combining geological, engineering, and operational expertise. Learn more at valkor.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Offers will be made only to accredited investors in compliance with applicable securities laws.

