AETHLON CAPITAL ADVISES SUBURBAN MANUFACTURING ON THE SALE OF THE BUSINESS

News provided by

Aethlon Capital

06 Sep, 2023, 10:42 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Capital announced today that it successfully advised the owners of Suburban Manufacturing, Inc., headquartered in Monticello, Minn., on the sale of their business to PCM Companies of Mendota Heights, Minn. As part of the transaction, Suburban's owners are maintaining a minority stake in the company.

Suburban Manufacturing owners, Brad and Mary Barger, (left) with Aethlon Capital's Managing Principal, Sima Griffith, (right) after the sale.
Sima Griffith, Managing Principal of Aethlon Capital, commented, "We are very pleased to have worked with Mary and Brad Barger on the sale of Suburban Manufacturing, which makes quality, innovative engineered products for a wide variety of industries. Aethlon conducted a broad marketing process to both strategic and financials buyers and achieved a great outcome for our client."

Mary Barger, co-owner of Suburban said, "Our company had grown to the point where additional capital and capacity was needed. Aethlon took the time to understand our specific goals and needs, tailoring their approach to ensure an efficient and professional process." She added, "We can confidently say that choosing Aethlon was one of the best decisions we made."

About Suburban Manufacturing
Suburban is a leading specialty manufacturer of fluid power components for original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors. The company uses its robust engineering capabilities to provide highly customized variations of its products to customers in diverse industries.

About Aethlon Capital, LLC
Aethlon Capital is a Minneapolis-based investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions and raising capital for manufacturing, technology, consumer, and transportation & logistics companies. For more information, visit: www.Aethlon.com

About PCM Companies
PCM has a long history of successfully acquiring and managing investments in privately held companies, having completed more than thirty investments of this type during its twenty-four-year history. The firm combines a long-term investment horizon with solid management practices to build and grow exceptional businesses.

AETHLON CAPITAL CONTACT:
Sima Griffith, Managing Principal
Aethlon Capital, LLC
612-338-6065
[email protected]

SOURCE Aethlon Capital

