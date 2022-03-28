Aethlon Medical, Inc. Appoints Angela Rossetti to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. ("Aethlon") (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical technology company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Angela Rossetti to the Aethlon Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2022. Ms. Rossetti replaces Sabrina Martucci Johnson, who has served on the Aethlon Board of Directors since 2018 and is stepping down on April 1, 2022 to focus on her other roles.

"We sincerely thank Sabrina Martucci Johnson for her valuable contributions to the Company and her years of service on the Aethlon Board. Sabrina has been a highly valued member of the Board and provided exceptional guidance to Aethlon during her years of service," said Charles J. Fisher Jr., MD, CEO of Aethlon.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Angela to Aethlon. Angela brings extensive commercial and operational expertise, gained from her experience in several top positions within leading biopharmaceutical companies," said Dr. Fisher. "We believe her involvement across medical, clinical and regulatory affairs will be an invaluable asset to Aethlon, and we look forward to leveraging her wealth of knowledge to assist with the clinical advancement of our Hemopurifier®, as a treatment for infectious diseases and cancer."

Ms. Rossetti is a senior biopharmaceutical executive who brings more than 20 years of industry experience. She has served as a strategic consultant to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. since October 2021, and prior to this was a consultant to Celgene Corporation. From June 2015 through July 2017, Ms. Rossetti held the position of Executive Vice President of Cell Machines, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel protein therapies where she assisted with the commercialization of technology for hemophilia and other diseases. Ms. Rossetti has held a number of positions within pharmaceutical commercial development, marketing, communications and finance, including Vice President of a Global Commercial Medicine Team at Pfizer Inc., where she led a global smoking cessation campaign. Ms. Rossetti currently holds positions as an adjunct Assistant Professor of Medical and Pharmaceutical Ethics at New York Medical College and an Adjunct Associate at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Ms. Rossetti graduated from a joint program between Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law with an M.S. in Bioethics. She received an M.B.A. from Columbia University Graduate School of Business and a B.A. in Biology and English from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing the Hemopurifier, a therapeutic blood purifier indicated for infectious diseases and cancer. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing a proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. Under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, the FDA approved a single site, open-label Early Feasibility Study (EFS) to evaluate the Hemopurifier for reducing cancer-associated exosomes prior to the administration of standard-of-care pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The EFS is being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center.

The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open IDE application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies. A recent amendment to the IDE enabled Aethlon to implement a new EFS protocol to treat up to 40 COVID-19 patients at up to 20 clinical sites in the U.S. In two case studies of patients treated under Emergency Use (EU), the Hemopurifier demonstrated binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and removal of SARS-CoV-2 virus from the circulation of a human patient.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aethlon's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the Company's ability to enroll additional sites for its clinical trials, the Company's ability to enroll patients in and successfully complete its trials in COVID-19 patients and in its head and neck cancer trials, the Company's ability to successfully treat patients under any Emergency Use pathway, the Company's ability to successfully complete development of its Hemopurifier, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

