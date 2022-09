Aethlon Medical to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at two investor conferences in September. These include the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in New York from Sept. 12-14, 2022, and the Life Sciences Investor Forum, being held virtually on Sept. 15, 2022. At both conferences, Steven LaRosa, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, and James Frakes, Chief Financial Officer, will present an overview of Aethlon Medical.

At the H.C. Wainwright conference, Aethlon's pre-recorded presentation will be available on-demand beginning Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 a.m. EDT at the link below and will be archived for 90 days. In addition to the overview presentation, Aethlon leadership will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings at the conference on Wednesday, Sept. 14. At the Life Sciences Investor Forum, Aethlon's presentation will be broadcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 15 and will be followed by a live question and answer session. The Aethlon leadership team will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings at this conference. Both conference presentations will be available on the Aethlon website.

Details regarding the two conference presentations can be seen below.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 a.m. EDT

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/5a4db143-9b9d-42ca-ad9b-c45b76f739a5

Event: Life Sciences Investor Forum

Date: Thursday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. EDT

Webcast Link: See the Aethlon website for a link to the webcast

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®



Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company developing the Hemopurifier, a therapeutic blood filtration system indicated for infectious diseases and cancer. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing a proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. Under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, the FDA approved a single site, open-label Early Feasibility Study (EFS) to evaluate the Hemopurifier for reducing cancer-associated exosomes prior to the administration of standard-of-care pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The EFS is being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center.

The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open IDE application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies. A recent amendment to the IDE will enable Aethlon to implement a new EFS protocol to treat up to 40 COVID-19 patients at up to 20 clinical sites in the U.S. In two case studies of patients treated under Emergency Use (EU), the Hemopurifier demonstrated binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and removal of SARS-CoV-2 virus from the circulation of a human patient.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aethlon's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the Company's ability to enroll patients in and successfully complete its trials in COVID-19 patients and in its head and neck cancer trials, the Company's ability to successfully treat patients under any Emergency Use pathway, the Company's ability to successfully complete development of its Hemopurifier, the Company's ability to raise additional funds, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tony Russo, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

[email protected]

212-845-4251

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

[email protected]

917-513-5303

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.