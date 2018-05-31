Aethlon Medical To Release 2018 Fiscal Year End Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 8, 2018

To listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-836-8741 and International callers should call 1-412-317-5442. All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical Inc., conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast at www.aethlonmedical.com. Details for the webcast may be found on the Company's IR events page at http://ir.aethlonmedical.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 15, 2018. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll Free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 10120816.

Bio International Convention

The Company also announced today that Company Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce will present at the 2018 BIO International Convention (BIO 2018) on June 6, 2017 at 3:30 pm Eastern Time. BIO 2108, which is being held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, attracts more than 16,000 biotechnology industry executives from 76 countries.

The presentation will be live audio webcast through a link available in the upcoming events section of the company's website at https://www.aethlonmedical.com/news-media/events.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health and biodefense. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is a first-in-class therapeutic device designed to address life-threatening viral infections. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated the Hemopurifier® as a Breakthrough Device related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

In collaboration with leading government and non-government research institutes, Aethlon has validated the ability of the Hemopurifier® to capture a broad-spectrum of pandemic influenza viruses, mosquito-borne viruses and deadly hemorrhagic viruses. Based on its use to treat Ebola virus, the Hemopurifier® was named a "Top 25 Invention" and one of the "Eleven Most Remarkable Advances in Healthcare," by TIME Magazine.

Aethlon is also investigating the potential therapeutic use of the Hemopurifier® to reduce the presence of tumor-derived exosomes, which contribute to immune-suppression and the spread of metastasis in cancer patients. Additionally, Aethlon is the majority owner of Exosome Sciences, Inc. (ESI), which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com. You can also connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google+.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

858-459-7800 extension 3300

Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-release-2018-fiscal-year-end-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-june-8-2018-300657133.html

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aethlonmedical.com

