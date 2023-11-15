Aetina Collaborates with Innodisk and NVIDIA to Drive AI to the Industrial Edge

News provided by

Aetina Corporation

15 Nov, 2023, 01:19 ET

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the rapidly evolving landscape of AI applications, not only has generative AI become a popular method for content creation, but edge AI has turned into the main force in driving transformation across industries by addressing critical pain points. Envisioning a promising future for edge AI, Aetina, a global leader in Edge AI solutions, is partnering with Innodisk and NVIDIA  to unveil the accomplishments of its Smart Factory Solution, which uses NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories workflows. With this solution, Aetina plans to explore exciting opportunities and shape the future of edge AI applications in diverse vertical markets through its integrated solutions.

Continue Reading
Aetina Collaborates with Innodisk and NVIDIA to Drive AI to the Industrial Edge
Aetina Collaborates with Innodisk and NVIDIA to Drive AI to the Industrial Edge

By 2029, the global edge AI market is projected to surpass 107 billion USD. Since its establishment in 2012, Aetina has been dedicated to using GPU-accelerated computing at the edge, and it has since become an NVIDIA Jetson Ecosystem elite member within the NVIDIA Partner Network. In 2013, Aetina joined the Innodisk Group, strengthening its corporate foundation with the group's resources. Innodisk is deploying NVIDIA Metropolis to automate optical inspection processes on its production lines, saving cost and improving production efficiency.

Randy Chien, Chairman of Aetina and Innodisk, remarked, "Aetina stands at the forefront of Innodisk Group's AI initiatives. With the backing of Innodisk's extensive resources and collective experiences from thousands of global clients, Aetina is committed to implementing intelligence at the edge for real-world scenarios."

To build a robust ecosystem, Aetina introduces the Pro-AI Service, offering its customers a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates AI hardware, software, various platforms, and structures. Features Customization, Cognition, Connection, and Collaboration, the Pro-AI service has helped Aetina double its business performance and accumulated over 600 AI application cases in recent years. Moreover, Aetina has expanded its branches in the Americas, Asia, and Europe to provide optimized customer service.

Joe Lo, General Manager of Aetina, emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to AI applications and ultimate integration."Considering that AI applications often involve complex architectures and a wide range of hardware, software, and services, Aetina not only leverages group synergies but strengthens the ecosystem with our partners to develop solutions for diverse AI application scenarios, such as in manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, and more."

Looking ahead, Aetina will continuously leverage the latest technologies and a global perspective in collaboration with NVIDIA and Innodisk to strengthen its leading presence in the edge AI market.

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

Also from this source

Aetina Launches New Fanless Edge AI Systems Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin

Aetina Launches New Fanless Edge AI Systems Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin

Aetina launches its new fanless edge AI systems powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin system-on-modules (SoMs), including the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, Orin...
Aetina ermöglicht die industrielle Inspektion der nächsten Generation mit NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories

Aetina ermöglicht die industrielle Inspektion der nächsten Generation mit NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories

Aetina hat eine AI-Lösung auf den Markt gebracht, die speziell entwickelt wurde, um die Produktivität in bestehenden Systemen zur automatisierten...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.