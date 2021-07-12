Aetion and Cegedim Health Data Announce Long-Term Partnership to Expand Real-World Evidence Research in Europe

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aetion and Cegedim Health Data announced an expanded, 3-year partnership that facilitates access to Cegedim Health Data's anonymized real-world data through the Aetion Evidence Platform® (AEP). Cegedim Health Data's The Health Improvement Network® (THIN®) database currently covers the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and Romania, with plans to add data from Germany. Following their first year of partnership, Aetion and Cegedim Health Data have committed to further collaboration, enabling customers to monitor the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of medical products at scale across Europe.

Building on their collaboration announced in 2020 , the offering employs leading trans-Atlantic real-world data to power regulatory-grade analytics for biopharma companies, regulatory agencies, health technology assessment (HTA) bodies, and public payers. With THIN® data — which covers large populations of over 69 million patients within Europe — loaded into the AEP, customers can analyze the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of treatments in near real time, which is especially important for reviewing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

"The Aetion-Cegedim Health Data partnership advances access to pan-European data sources for real-world evidence research, and enables us to help our customers navigate data privacy regulations and the heterogeneity of data across countries," said Carolyn Magill, CEO of Aetion. "Combining Cegedim Health Data's THIN® database with the AEP is critical as manufacturers, regulators, and HTAs work to assess the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of interventions, as well as the long-term impact of COVID-19."

Gilles Paubert, Global Head of Cegedim Health Data, comments: "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the relevance of real-world patient data and has changed health sector attitudes on the importance of recent, regularly updated data to help monitor patient symptom trends, as well as the safety and efficacy of new treatments for the benefit of public health. Paired with Aetion's platform, our clinically rich data captured through THIN® will help deliver efficacious treatments to patients more rapidly as we continue to battle COVID-19, and as we look to the broader future for drug development."

Aetion is a European Network of Centres for Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacovigilance (ENCePP) designated research center, and contributes to the ENCePP Working Group 3, whose focus is to inventory EU data sources and define methodological approaches for multi-source studies. In addition, Aetion is engaged in a research collaboration with the U.S. FDA to advance the agency's understanding of and response to COVID-19.

Global regulatory agencies and HTAs are increasingly adopting real-world evidence, especially as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aetion-Cegedim Health Data partnership expansion will grow the capacity for these bodies across Europe to use real-world data to urgently answer questions on treatment utilization, safety, and effectiveness.

About Aetion

Aetion is a health care analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs health care's most critical decisions to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation.

Aetion is based in New York City and backed by investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Warburg Pincus, Flare Capital Partners, Greenspring Associates, Lakestar, B Capital, Foresite Capital, Town Hall Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, EDBI, Johnson & Johnson Innovation—JJDC, Inc., UCB, Amgen Ventures, and Horizon Health Services, Inc. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc .

About Cegedim Health Data

Cegedim Health Data is part of the Cegedim Group, an innovative technology, services and real world data group that has specialized in healthcare for more than 50 years. Cegedim Health Data provides anonymized Real-World Data and Evidence (RWD-E) platforms and advanced studies to drive cutting-edge improvements in patient outcomes in the interests of public health. Through THIN®️ (The Health Improvement Network), a data history of over 25 years and millions of anonymized patient records are immediately accessible. Our life science users can use THIN® data across the pharma value chain, from R&D, market access, and medical, to marketing. To learn more, visit https://www.cegedim-health-data.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn @Cegedim Health Data and Twitter: @Cegedim_CHD.

About the Cegedim Group

Founded in 1969, Cegedim Group is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,300 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of nearly €500 million in 2020. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: https://www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Aetion

Related Links

https://www.aetion.com/

