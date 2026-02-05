Aetna, a CVS Health company, receives Health Plan of the Year Award from Press Ganey

Press Ganey's inaugural Health Plan of the Year award recognizes Aetna's sustained excellence across member experience, quality performance and provider collaboration.

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), today announced that Press Ganey recognized Aetna as its first-ever Health Plan of the Year at their annual Human Experience (HX26) Conference in Orlando, Florida. Press Ganey, the leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and AI-powered insights to health systems and health plans, presented the award to Steve Nelson, president of Aetna.

"Receiving this award - especially in its first year - reflects the sustained performance and collaborative culture at the heart of Aetna. We succeed by staying relentlessly focused on our members and their experiences throughout the health care journey and by building strong and trusting relationships with our partners," Nelson said. "I'm incredibly proud of all our Aetna colleagues and those across CVS Health for their dedication and advocacy mindset. This award would not be possible without them."

This recognition underscores Aetna's multi-year focus on disciplined improvement and translating experience insights into measurable gains across Medicare Star Ratings, Aetna employer satisfaction, and provider experience.

"Health plans play a critical role in shaping how people access and experience care, often long before a patient ever enters a clinical setting," said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. "Aetna has treated member experience as an operating guide for how the system should work, using real-world insight to remove barriers, improve coordination, and strengthen accountability with providers."

A key example of Aetna's commitment to building strong collaborations with health care providers is HX Exchange, an innovative collaboration developed with Press Ganey that bridges patient experience data from provider systems with member experience metrics, including Medicare CAHPS scores. Through shared insights and coordinated improvement efforts in select markets, this approach is driving early gains across key experience indicators and reinforcing a model of joint accountability for access, care coordination and quality.

Press Ganey's Human Experience Conference brings together health care leaders to explore industry insights, connections and strategies to advance industry performance. Central to the conference is the Human Experience Awards Program, which recognizes organizations that excel in patient and consumer experiences, employee and physician engagement and clinical quality and safety.

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 37 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care professionals, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit Aetna.com (e.g., clinical diagnoses, eligibility criteria, participation in a disease state management program).

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes and lowering overall costs.

Press Ganey is a leading global provider of experience technology, data analytics, and AI-powered insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Press Ganey powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across health care, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, technology, and other end markets. Press Ganey is recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platforms.

