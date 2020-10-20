Aetna® and WellBe Senior Medical team up to bring home-based medical care to Medicare Advantage members in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna and WellBe Senior Medical have teamed up to deliver home-based primary care to residents of Metro Atlanta living with multiple complex health conditions. By providing a new option for home-based medical care, Aetna is helping its members achieve their health goals with access to quality care through WellBe's house calls. WellBe Senior Medical delivers compassionate Complete Care™ to members wherever they are — whether at home or a health care facility. With one phone call, members can have a WellBe clinician come to their door when needed, 24/7[i]. No more crowded waiting rooms or long waits.

"House calls are making a comeback and provide an easier way to access medical care," stated Jeff Kang, MD, CEO of WellBe Senior Medical. "Teaming up with Aetna makes our primary care services available to thousands of Atlanta residents. When a patient's sick, getting to the doctor can be a challenge and now the doctor travels to them."

WellBe Senior Medical's primary care services are delivered by a physician-led team of licensed clinicians. Combining the strength of physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, paramedics and other health care professionals, WellBe can deliver better support to Aetna members in Atlanta and the surrounding areas.

Cindy Follmer, Southeast Georgia and Gulf States Territory VP and Chief Medicare Officer for Aetna said, "Now more than ever, home-based health services are critical to the overall health of the most vulnerable populations, which include older adults. Aetna's commitment to supporting members at every stage of their health journey, includes thinking beyond traditional care delivery methods. Home-based health services allow members to receive optimal care by skilled clinicians in a setting they're most comfortable."

Virtual visits, consistent with Medicare coverage, are also available to WellBe patients, creating a safer way for patients to get the care they need while staying home. Virtual visits are conducted through a video call with a WellBe clinician. Patients no longer need to sit in waiting rooms or work to coordinate transportation to appointments. Either by a virtual visit or a house call, WellBe Senior Medical brings medical care to the patient.

To see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical, call 1-855-492-7642 (TTY: 711), 24/7.

About WellBe Senior Medical

WellBe Senior Medical provides home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's health care experts are committed to providing personalized Complete Care™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical, visit WellBeSeniorMedical.com or call 1-855-490-5434 (TTY: 711).

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health ® business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit Aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world .

