Aetna Better Health of Florida wins Florida Health Kids contract

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of Florida, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), has been awarded a new, statewide contract by the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation, a Florida Kidcare partner, to provide managed care to Florida Healthy Kids eligible enrollees. The five-year contract begins on January 1, 2020. Aetna Better Health will be one of only two companies providing services for Florida Healthy Kids members in all eleven regions and every county in Florida.

Florida Healthy Kids is a federally authorized Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), offering low-cost health and dental insurance for children ages 5 through 18. Coverage includes doctor visits, immunizations, dental care, emergency care, hospital stays and much more. Most members are under 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

"Providing high-quality health care to our members is critical to our mission," said David Pollack, Aetna Better Health of Florida's CEO. "By expanding our coverage and network statewide, we can improve the member experience and health outcomes of the children and young adults we serve. We look forward to working with the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation and Florida physicians, health systems and other providers."

"We have been partners with Florida Healthy Kids for over 20 years," said Mary Lou Osborne, East Region Vice President for Aetna Medicaid. "We are thrilled to extend that collaboration state-wide and continue to offer innovative healthcare solutions for Florida's children."

Aetna Better Health currently serves 53,000 Florida Healthy Kids members in nine regions. The new contract will expand the company's footprint to all 11 regions of the state. In addition to the Florida Healthy Kids contract, Aetna Better Health serves nearly 90,000 Floridians through Medicaid and Long-Term Care programs in the Miami-Dade, Tampa and Orlando areas.

About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health business, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of the most medically vulnerable, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has particular expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve approximately 2 million people in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Texas. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

