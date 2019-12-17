Aetna Better Health of Kentucky Joins Local Community Network to Connect Members to Social Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us today announced that Aetna Better Health of Kentucky Insurance Company, a CVS Health company, has joined United Community, a coordinated network led by Metro United Way and powered by Unite Us. As part of this collaboration, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky will help grow the United Community network, adding community organizations and social services in the area that are already supporting Medicaid members. Through this expansion, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky will also be able to better connect its Medicaid members to social service programs to address needs such as housing instability, food insecurity, and employment.

Earlier this year, CVS Health announced "Destination: Health," a series of business programs with an enhanced focus on addressing social determinants of health. As part of this initiative, CVS Health is collaborating with Unite Us to build and expand coordinated networks of health and social care providers nationally to address the social determinants of health across the country.

"We are committed to helping build healthier communities across the country, including here in Kentucky," said Jonathan Copley, Chief Executive Officer at Aetna Better Health of Kentucky. "Our work with Unite Us can help some of our most vulnerable members more easily access social services within their community, improving the chances for better health outcomes."

"Unite Us is excited to launch the first Destination Health location with our local partners at Aetna Better Health of Kentucky," says Taylor Justice, President of Unite Us. "Our vision is to build national infrastructure that connects partners across healthcare and the community. The rapid growth and success of the United Community network is validation that it can happen, and we are proud to see that the value we have created with Metro United Way is expanding to bring new partners in Kentucky."

Aetna Better Health of Kentucky is the first pilot with Unite Us to launch as part of the "Destination: Health" platform. In 2020, these programs and services will be available to Aetna's Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan members (DSNP: people eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare) in Tampa, Florida, and Southeastern Louisiana, and Medicaid Plan members in West Virginia.

"United Community is excited to welcome Aetna Better Health of Kentucky into the network, and to expand the reach and impact our effort is having," said Theresa Reno-Weber, President and CEO of Metro United Way, and one of the co-chairs of the United Community effort in Louisville.

About Aetna Better Health of Kentucky

Aetna Better Health of Kentucky is committed to addressing the holistic needs of its Medicaid membership by supporting members across the continuum of care. Personalized and enhanced support for each member leads to self-sufficiency and improved outcomes. Aetna Better Health of Kentucky is a dedicated partner within the health care community, demonstrating ingenuity and a collaborative spirit through its innovative, value-based payment solutions with providers. We are committed to being true partners in helping our enrollees on their path to better health.

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and human service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This social infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About United Community:

United Community, based in Louisville, Ky., is a comprehensive, community-wide initiative to improve access to care in Louisville by coordinating healthcare, education and human services sectors across a digital referral platform. The platform links these sectors to allow for seamless individual referrals, organization of services, and real-time tracking of outcomes as it aligns technology and surrounding infrastructure to take action for those in need. Coordinated by Metro United Way, the effort is co-chaired by the city of Louisville's Department of Public Health & Wellness, Passport Health Plan, and Evolve502.

SOURCE Unite Us; Aetna Better Health of Kentucky

