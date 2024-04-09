Aetna Better Health of Michigan recommended for CHCP contract

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of Michigan, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), has been recommended by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to continue serving Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries under a new Comprehensive Health Care Program (CHCP) contract.

Image provided by Aetna, a CVS Health Company.

"We're committed to helping improve the health and wellbeing of members, their families and communities in Michigan," said Mark Santos, President, Aetna Medicaid. "We're pleased with this win and the opportunity to continue working with the State to provide access to coordinated whole-person health care to Michiganders."

The Comprehensive Health Care Program covers support of populations eligible for Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD), Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Foster Care, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programs. Aetna Better Health of Michigan has been recommended to continue supporting Michigan members in the Southwest Prosperity Region (region 8), Southeast Prosperity Region (region 9) and Detroit Metro Prosperity Region (region 10), while expanding services into South Central Prosperity Region (region 7).

"We're passionate about our work supporting Michigan Medicaid and CHIP members to help them achieve better health," said Teressa Smith, CEO, Aetna Better Health of Michigan. "We look forward to advancing the State's new MIHealthyLife pillars, driving innovation to improve health outcomes, promoting health equity and advocating for our members' social care needs."

Aetna Better Health of Michigan is one of the longest serving managed care organizations in the state, and manages the health benefits of more than 42,000 beneficiaries. Pending the completion of the state's protest period and contract negotiations, the new contract will begin later this year, with the option of renewals.

About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of under-resourced populations, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve members in 16 states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues — including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health — whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system — and their personal health care — by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

