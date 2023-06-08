Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma selected to support Medicaid members

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma has been selected to serve Oklahoma Medicaid beneficiaries by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority under a new statewide Medicaid contract. Services under the contract support Oklahoma Medicaid's SoonerSelect Medical Plan.

Through the contract award, Medicaid eligible populations in the state will have access to an Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma plan for the first time. Populations include SoonerSelect members enrolled in the Oklahoma Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and Medicaid expansion population.

With the new contract, Aetna brings to Oklahoma Medicaid members more than 30 years of Medicaid experience and a team of local staff. The new Medicaid contract builds on Aetna's current delivery of Medicare, D-SNP and commercial health benefits, supporting approximately 108,000 Oklahomans. In addition, Aetna has provided grants totaling more than $600,000 to support local organizations addressing key issues in Oklahoma, such as access to care in rural areas, literacy, behavioral health, health and wellness for youth and support for survivors of abuse.

"We'll work closely with the State of Oklahoma to implement customized programs that deliver personalized and coordinated health care," said Kelly Munson, President, Aetna Medicaid. "We're already here in Oklahoma — committed and ready to serve the state's Medicaid population."

The contract is anticipated to begin April 1, 2024, with an initial term through June 30, 2025, and five possible one-year renewals pending the completion of the State's protest period and contract negotiations.

