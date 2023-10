Aetna CVS Health to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Kansas for January 1, 2024

Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations to help members achieve their best health.

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), is entering the individual insurance exchange marketplace in Kansas with its Aetna CVS Health co-branded insurance product, providing affordable access to health care for more Kansas residents.

Enrollment begins November 1 at www.aetnacvshealth.com.

Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, access to Aetna's network of primary care doctors, mental health providers, specialists and hospitals, and affordable care features at CVS Pharmacy® locations to help members achieve their best health.

"Our plans bring together the quality coverage of Aetna, plus the convenience of CVS, all at an affordable price," said Anand Shukla, Senior Vice President, Individual and Family Plans, Aetna. "Our members can access quality care through Aetna's network of doctors, hospitals and specialists; affordable care with $0 preventive care, $0 virtual care and $0 MinuteClinic visits; and the convenience of 24/7 access to virtual care and choice of over 1,000 MinuteClinic locations nationwide. We're ensuring more Kansans – and Americans – can get access to Aetna's quality care."

New Benefits for 2024

Over-the-counter items

Beginning January 1, 2024, subscribers enrolled in an Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plan will now have up to a $100 annual allowance, or $25/quarter, for over-the-counter CVS Health® brand products at CVS retail stores and online – from pain relievers and cold medicine to bandages and more.

Members can conveniently shop for eligible products in-store, online or over the phone. And the member does not have to do anything additional – just be an enrolled member.

"This unique benefit to our individual and family plans is a critical next step in providing a continuum of care for members," said Shukla. "Over-the-counter items are an important part of health care. Easier access to and helping with the cost of these items will contribute to improved health outcomes. This is how healthier happens together."

More savings with your Aetna CVS Health ID card

Members can obtain 20% off CVS Health brand items at CVS, with the savings barcode right on the back of their ID card. This ID card bringing together medical, pharmacy, over-the-counter and store discounts is a first for Aetna.

With the launch of these plans, members will have access to Aetna's network of primary care doctors, mental health providers, specialists and hospitals. Plus, convenient and affordable care that removes barriers to accessing care.

Aetna CVS Health ACA exchange products bring together the coverage of Aetna and the convenience of CVS Health. It's health insurance done differently and features:

Quality care with Aetna's network of primary care doctors, specialists and hospitals

with Aetna's network of primary care doctors, specialists and hospitals Affordable care with plans that include in-network $0 preventive care, $0 virtual care and $0 MinuteClinic visits*

with plans that include in-network preventive care, virtual care and MinuteClinic visits* Care on your schedule with 24/7 access to virtual care, plus walk-in visits at 1,000 CVS MinuteClinic locations nationwide

The Aetna CVS Health ACA plans are comprehensive health care plans that provide care and coverage for:

Pediatric services, including oral and vision care

Ambulatory patient services (outpatient services)

Emergency services

Hospitalization

Maternity and newborn care

Mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment

Prescription drugs

Rehabilitative and habilitative services (those that help patients acquire, maintain, or improve skills necessary for daily functioning) and devices

Laboratory services

Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management

This offering is available in select Kansas counties, including: Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Coffey, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Linn, Lyon, Miami, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte.

*Members may be required to pay a cost-share based on what medical services were received and the type of provider a member visits. Please consult benefit documents for more details. Includes select walk-in clinic services. Not all walk-in clinic services are covered. Please consult benefit documents to confirm which services are included. Members enrolled in qualified high-deductible health plans must meet their deductible before receiving covered non-preventative walk-in clinic services at no cost-share. However, such services are covered at negotiated contract rates. This benefit is not available in all states. For a complete list of participating walk-in clinics, log in to Aetna.com and use our provider search tool.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

