Aetna CVS Health to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Maryland for January 1, 2024

News provided by

CVS Health

30 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations to help members achieve their best health.

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), is entering the individual insurance exchange marketplace in Maryland with its Aetna CVS Health co-branded insurance product, providing affordable access to health care for more Maryland residents. 

Enrollment begins November 1 at www.aetnacvshealth.com.

Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, access to Aetna's network of primary care doctors, mental health providers, specialists and hospitals, and affordable care features at CVS Pharmacy® locations to help members achieve their best health.

"Our plans bring together the quality coverage of Aetna, plus the convenience of CVS, all at an affordable price," said Anand Shukla, Senior Vice President, Individual and Family Plans, Aetna. "Our members can access quality care through Aetna's network of doctors, hospitals and specialists; affordable care with $0 preventive care, $0 virtual care and $0 MinuteClinic visits; and the convenience of 24/7 access to virtual care and choice of over 1,000 MinuteClinic locations nationwide. We're ensuring more Marylanders – and Americans – can get access to Aetna's quality care."

New Benefits for 2024

More savings with your Aetna CVS Health ID card

Members can obtain 20% off CVS Health brand items at CVS, with the savings barcode right on the back of their ID card. This ID card bringing together medical, pharmacy, over-the-counter and store discounts is a first for Aetna.

With the launch of these plans, members will have access to Aetna's network of primary care doctors, mental health providers, specialists and hospitals. Plus, convenient and affordable care that removes barriers to accessing care.

Aetna CVS Health ACA exchange products bring together the coverage of Aetna and the convenience of CVS Health. It's health insurance done differently and features:

  • Quality care with Aetna's network of primary care doctors, specialists and hospitals
  • Affordable care with plans that include in-network $0 preventive care, $0 virtual care and $0 MinuteClinic visits*
  • Care on your schedule with 24/7 access to virtual care, plus walk-in visits at 1,000 CVS MinuteClinic locations nationwide

The Aetna CVS Health ACA plans are comprehensive health care plans that provide care and coverage for: 

  • Pediatric services, including oral and vision care
  • Ambulatory patient services (outpatient services)
  • Emergency services
  • Hospitalization
  • Maternity and newborn care
  • Mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment
  • Prescription drugs
  • Rehabilitative and habilitative services (those that help patients acquire, maintain, or improve skills necessary for daily functioning) and devices
  • Laboratory services
  • Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management

*Members may be required to pay a cost-share based on what medical services were received and the type of provider a member visits. Please consult benefit documents for more details. Includes select walk-in clinic services. Not all walk-in clinic services are covered. Please consult benefit documents to confirm which services are included. Members enrolled in qualified high-deductible health plans must meet their deductible before receiving covered non-preventative walk-in clinic services at no cost-share. However, such services are covered at negotiated contract rates. This benefit is not available in all states. For a complete list of participating walk-in clinics, log in to Aetna.com and use our provider search tool.

About Aetna 

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contact
Jeff Swallow
401-601-4116
[email protected] 

SOURCE CVS Health

Also from this source

Aetna CVS Health to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Ohio for January 1, 2024

Aetna CVS Health to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Ohio for January 1, 2024

Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), is entering the individual insurance exchange marketplace in Ohio with its Aetna CVS Health co-branded...
Aetna CVS Health to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Indiana for January 1, 2024

Aetna CVS Health to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Indiana for January 1, 2024

Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), is entering the individual insurance exchange marketplace in Indiana with its Aetna CVS Health co-branded...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Retail

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.