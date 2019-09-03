Aetna, Dell, Domino's, Intel, Sirius XM Holdings And SunTrust Among 40+ Customers Speaking At InTheBlack 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial controls and automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is hosting its annual global user conference this month in Los Angeles. InTheBlack 2019: BlackLine's Finance & Accounting Innovation Experience (ITB 2019) will focus on best practices for accelerating the financial close while ensuring the highest levels of trust and accuracy in the numbers as companies increasingly seek to transform their Finance & Accounting (F&A) organizations with increased automation and incorporation of innovative new tools, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The 4-day conference will feature speakers from more than 40 BlackLine customers including Aetna (a CVS Health Company), Dell Technologies, Domino's, Intel Corp., Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and SunTrust, with F&A professionals from each sharing best practices learned by automating critical processes using BlackLine's cloud platform.

With intensifying global competitive pressures, a rapidly changing regulatory landscape, the growing complexity of financial processes, and heightened demand for clear visibility into balance sheet data, F&A must reconcile ever-increasing data volumes. In a world of uncertainty, it is vital that the right automated checks and controls are in place to verify data and process integrity and address potential issues prior to public reporting. A key theme at ITB 2019 will be how automating and streamlining manual, spreadsheet-based processes can help improve data accuracy, visibility and control, instilling greater internal trust, confidence and accountability levels, reducing risk and ultimately impacting key decision-making.

Thought leaders from EY, Deloitte, Genpact and SAP will also be speaking at ITB 2019 and are among the more than 20 BlackLine strategic consulting and technology partner firms that are sponsoring the event, demonstrating BlackLine's expanding ecosystem in the F&A arena.

In addition to BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker and other BlackLine experts, featured keynote speeches will be delivered by Theranos whistleblower Tyler Shultz, as well as bestselling authors and Freakonomics Series co-stars Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner. Ms. Tucker also will conduct a fireside chat with Billie Jean King, former world No. 1 professional tennis player and long-time champion for social change and women's equality.

In conjunction with ITB 2019, BlackLine will be hosting a Giving Back Day in which customers, partners and employees will come together to help Hollenbeck Middle School with several beautification and improvement projects.

ITB 2019 is expected to draw a global community of over 1,600 attendees with more than 120 speakers spanning approximately 130 sessions. ITB 2019 will be held Monday to Thursday, Sept. 16th to 19th, at the J.W. Marriott L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, with Giving Back Day on Thursday, the 19th. For more information, go here.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

