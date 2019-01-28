Aetna Enters into Agreement with Healthy Business Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna and Healthy Business Group (HBG) announced today an agreement that offers HBG's portfolio of health and well-being solutions to Aetna's members in New York and New Jersey. Available to Aetna customers with one hundred to 5,000 employees, HBG's solutions and engagement strategies present them with the unique opportunity to select resources that will best serve the needs of their employees and families. Such solutions include childhood development, chronic disease management, caregiving, diabetes prevention, healthcare advocacy and second opinion and expert decision support.

HBG is a leader in providing access to disruptive innovations to drive reductions in cost while increasing quality of care.

This agreement with HBG aligns with Aetna's mission and vision to build a healthier world by complementing its focus on holistic well-being and addressing social determinants of health. This includes looking at the social, economic, and environmental factors that play a critical role in our physical and mental well-being.

"We are excited to offer HBG's innovative solutions to our middle market customers," said Michele Butman, senior vice president of Aetna New York and New Jersey. "HBG's approach to fostering employee engagement will further serve to strengthen the customer experience. Together, we will deliver a customer-centric health care experience for our employee members and their families."

Tom Morrissey, the CEO of HBG and a healthcare industry veteran, acknowledged the partnership as Aetna's recognition of a market shift in how customers are viewing and purchasing health care resources. Morrissey said, "The acceleration of this model will provide Aetna with a strategic advantage in the middle market."

About HBG

Healthy Business Group (HBG) knows the only sustainable way to reduce healthcare costs is by improving health. HBG's measures-based, behavior driven health improvement model seeks sustainable healthcare cost control for employers of the mid-market. As employee engagement specialists, the team at HBG recommends programs based on their clients' corporate culture to decrease healthcare costs and increase employees' wellbeing. HBG's Health Innovation Team and a unique partnership with the National Business Group on Health puts us at the forefront of the constantly changing wellness industry. www.hbgnow.com

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 39 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews

