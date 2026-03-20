AETNA HEALTH 2026 HEALTH CHECKLIST FOR OLDER ADULTS

FROM PREVENTIVE CARE TO COVERAGE, LEARN THE TOP 3 HEALTH ITEMS TO PUT ON YOUR TO-DO LIST IN THE NEW YEAR

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

As we move towards Spring 2026, a top priority for this year should be maintaining our health. But for many adults — especially older adults — personal health care often takes a back seat to other concerns. In fact, according to a CDC report, only about 13% of older adults saw a doctor specifically for preventive care in 2023.* Conversely, nearly 40% did visit a doctor for chronic condition management.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/aetna-medicare/9371251-en-aetna-health-2026-health-checklist-for-seniors

This time of year is the perfect time to hit the reset button and re-prioritize health goals for 2026. This year, we encourage older adults to be proactive in their health instead of reactive.

In this segment, Dr. Ali Khan shares his top three health to-do items for older adults. From essential preventive care to making sure medical coverage is up to date, he breaks down his top three health must-dos. He also shares how to stay on the right track for a stronger, healthier year ahead.

Dr. Khan expands on the following:

Make an appointment for both an annual wellness visit and an annual physical with a primary care physician, including full blood work. Get your eyes and ears checked! As we age, our vision and hearing begin to weaken. The earlier you address these issues, the easier it will be to correct them. Take a look at your Medicare plan and make sure everything is in order. This includes making sure you have your new ID card; knowing what benefits are available to you; learning how to use an online portal or app; using tools such as a 24-hour nurse line and a care management program; and more.

To learn more, please visit: AetnaMedicare.com

*National Health Statistics Reports, Number 216, February 10, 2026

MORE ABOUT DR. KHAN:

Ali Khan, MD, MPP, FACP is a practicing general internist and the chief medical officer, Medicare at Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, where he advances strategies, policies and programs that drive the delivery of clinical excellence, clinical impact and superb member experience for over 11 million Aetna Medicare members nationally. He joined Aetna from his prior role as chief medical officer, value based care strategy at Oak Street Health®, where he led efforts in managed care strategy, medical management, clinical design, workforce development and public policy. Ali joined Oak Street Health in 2019 as executive medical director of the eight-state, 60+-center Heartland Division and continues to practice general internal medicine at Oak Street's clinics on Chicago's West Side. Prior to Oak Street, he served as CareMore Health's clinical design officer and in leadership roles at Iora Health. Ali serves on the faculty of the Yale School of Medicine and Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, on the Harvard Kennedy School Healthcare Policy Leadership Council and as a director on the American Board of Internal Medicine's Internal Medicine Specialty Board, the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation and the Better Medicare Alliance.

Produced for: Aetna Medicare®

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MEDIA CONTACT: Phil Blando, [email protected]

SOURCE Aetna Health