Aetna introduces fully insured health care options through the Aetna Whole Health - Southern California plan

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), is now offering fully insured health care network options to its Preferred Product Organization (PPO), Exclusive Product Organization (EPO) and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) product portfolios through Aetna Whole HealthSM - Southern California. These new offerings are available to employers with 100 or more employees in Los Angeles, Orange, and portions of San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

"We are excited to now offer several fully insured product offerings to our customers through Aetna Whole Health Southern California," said Kristen Miranda, Aetna's president in California. "By expanding our product portfolio and our network, we will be able to connect more members with coordinated and accessible healthcare options across health systems in the region."

The products are designed to provide more affordable and coordinated care by:

Lowering medical cost growth over time by reducing waste, improving care coordination, and closing care gaps;

Enhancing each member's experience with innovative care management programs;

Supporting effective member and primary care doctor relationships; and

Helping members save money when they stay in network for their care.

The PPO and EPO options will give Aetna Whole Health - Southern California members access to approximately 1,400 primary care doctors, 8,300 specialists, 50 hospitals and more than 120 urgent care facilities across the five counties through the networks of four existing accountable care collaborations: Aetna Whole Health Sharp in San Diego; Aetna Whole Health—MemorialCare in Orange County and southern Los Angeles County; Aetna Whole Health—PrimeCare Physicians Plans in the Inland Empire and Aetna Whole Health Providence Health & Services in Los Angeles County.

The HMO option will provide access to approximately 3,200 primary care physicians, 5,400 specialists, 140 hospitals, more than 330 urgent care centers and over 40 retail clinics through providers across the five counties from provider groups including MemorialCare, Sharp Healthcare, PrimeCare Physicians Plans, Heritage Provider Network, Monarch Healthcare and AppleCare Medical Group, among others.

Aetna previously announced the self-insured product offerings for Aetna Whole Health Southern California in August, 2018.

