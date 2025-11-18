Aetna Medicare®: MEDICARE ENROLLMENT 101: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE CHOOSING A PLAN

*** Medicare enrollment begins October 15 ***

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

The Medicare Annual Enrollment period runs October 15 through December 7, an important time for Medicare-eligible Americans to think about their health care needs for the coming year.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/aetna-medicare/9349851-en-aetna-medicare-medicare-enrollment

For those new to the program, Medicare Advantage is health coverage provided through a private plan (like Aetna®). Over 34 million people, or 54% of those eligible for Medicare, choose Medicare Advantage.

Even for those who are not new to Medicare, it is important for beneficiaries to review their explanations of benefits (EOBs) or their Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) to make sure their plan still fits their needs. Plans change every year, so it's a good idea to do your research and compare options. For those who need specialized support for their unique health and coverage needs, Aetna offers special needs plans. For eligible members, these plans provide personalized care, dedicated support teams and expanded access to help them live healthier, more empowered lives.

In this segment, Dr. Ben Kornitzer offers Medicare Advantage 101: what it is, who is eligible and understanding plan options. He also shares the important questions you should ask before enrolling and the importance of holistic health and preventive care including vision, dental and hearing screenings.

For more information, please visit: AetnaMedicare.com

MORE ABOUT DR. KORNITZER:

Dr. Benjamin Kornitzer serves as the chief medical officer of Aetna at CVS Health®. Ben is a nationally recognized leader in value-based care, primary care and healthcare transformation.

He joined Aetna from agilon health, where he led clinical and quality initiatives across a network of 3,000 primary care physicians in more than 30 markets. In this role, he played a key part in enabling provider organizations to succeed in value-based care, delivering high-quality, cost-effective healthcare. Prior to his role at agilon health, Ben served as chief medical officer of The Mount Sinai Health Network. He completed his medical residency in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School before joining McKinsey & Company's healthcare practice, where he later returned as a senior advisor.

Ben holds an undergraduate degree from Brown University and an M.D. from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. A sought-after speaker and author, he has lectured extensively on health policy, value-based care and medical innovation. His insights are regularly published in both medical and mainstream literature.

Produced for: Aetna Medicare®

MEDIA CONTACT: Phil Blando, [email protected]

SOURCE Aetna Medicare®