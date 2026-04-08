Aetna Provider Survey Reveals Optimism and Opportunities to Simplify Health Care

Optimism exists for the future of health care

Survey highlights opportunities to deepen trust across the provider-payer relationship

Friction points remain, with administrative burden cited as top challenge

HARTFORD, Conn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS) today announced research findings from the inaugural Aetna Provider Survey, a quarterly study that polls a representative sample of the U.S. provider market to better understand their perceptions, opportunities, and challenges today and into the future. This survey series is intended to solicit timely, objective feedback from the U.S. provider market so we can identify opportunities to change the provider-payer dynamic and deepen trust over time.

The findings show optimism for the future, with a majority (60%) of respondents who believe the health care system will become less burdensome in the next five years. The study also revealed an average provider-payer trust score of more than 50%, demonstrating momentum as well as areas for improvement.

While more than four in ten (44%) of respondents agree their current payers prioritize patient well-being and give clear coverage information, only 36% think payers consistently deliver on their promises. When asked the single action payers could take to address their challenges, providers cited helping patients navigate the system (26%) as the top action.

"Our industry is at an inflection point and, now more than ever, building trusted provider-payer relationships is critical to achieving our shared goals. At Aetna, we know there is more work ahead and I'm proud of the bold steps we have taken to help our provider partners, medical professionals and those they care for better navigate the health care system," said Steve Nelson, Executive Vice President and President of Aetna. "This survey is one of many ways Aetna engages with those we serve, understanding their priorities and pain points so we can remove friction from the health care system."

From an industry perspective, respondents were asked to choose one thing they would change about the health care system today, with the top three answers below.

Reduce administrative burden (26%)

Improve access to care for all patients (21%)

Simplify insurance processes (17%)

Prior Authorization has a role, but needs to be simplified

Most providers (65%) agree prior authorization has a role to play in the health care system, with the top three benefits cited as assessing medical need (33%), ensuring financial accountability (27%), and reducing low-value care (19%).

Aetna continues to lead the industry in simplifying Prior Authorization, with the fewest medical services subject to prior authorization. Today, of eligible prior authorizations, more than 95% are approved within 24 hours. Aetna has a target of more than 80% of electronic prior authorizations executed in real-time by year end 2026.

Operational excellence is enabled by technology and AI

Survey respondents cited access to patient care and complex insurance processes as pain points and also identified AI as being a part of the solution. Over half (52%) of providers are confident that AI will help improve the health care system by simplifying and accelerating administrative processes. The majority of respondents (57%) also believe access to healthcare will become more equitable in the next five years.

Aetna continues to create and integrate AI and digitally enabled solutions to help members better access and navigate the health care system through their channel of choice. Aetna Care Paths, available on the Aetna Health app, provides personalized care recommendations.

Aetna is also leveraging technology to achieve operational excellence across the business. As an example, Aetna leveraged technology to automate more than one million incoming provider calls focused on prior authorization requirements and status in 2025. As a company policy, Aetna does not use AI to deny prior authorization claims.

Optimism for the future

Looking ahead, there is industry optimism. Over the next five years, three in four providers believe the patient experience will improve and more than half (52%) believe that health care will become easier for patients to navigate.

An overwhelming majority (87%) agree that advances in technology will lead to better health outcomes over the next five years. And, 76% reported that technology is a top three investment priority for their organization over the next three years.

Survey Methodology

The national study was conducted in Q1 2026 by Morning Consult, a global decision intelligence company. The survey polled a representative sample of U.S. providers comprised of 827 participants, including hospital system executives, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and health IT leaders (CTO/CIOs) nationwide. The overall margin of error is ±3 percentage points.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 37 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care professionals, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit Aetna.com (e.g., clinical diagnoses, eligibility criteria, participation in a disease state management program).

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Phil Blando

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SOURCE CVS Health