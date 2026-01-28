Aetna Settles Class Action Suit for Equitable LGBTQ+ Fertility Coverage in California

CA LGBTQ+ Residents Denied Artificial Insemination Coverage Can File For Compensation

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has preliminarily approved a settlement between Aetna and the plaintiffs in Berton v. Aetna, ensuring that Aetna's policy of guaranteeing equitable access to fertility treatments for LGBTQ+ policyholders is legally enforceable nationwide.

The class action lawsuit was filed in April 2023 by plaintiff Mara Berton, who was represented by the National Women's Law Center, and law firms Katz Banks Kumin LLP and Altshuler Berzon LLP.

Eligible LGBTQ+ California residents who were, or would have been, denied coverage for artificial insemination under Aetna's California commercial and student insurance plan can file for compensation at www.californiainfertilitysettlement.com.

The deadline to submit claims is June 29, 2026. Most eligible class members who submit a qualifying claim can receive approximately $11,000 in compensation.

The National Women's Law Center press release on the Northern District of California's preliminary approval dated December 19, 2025, describes the history and impact of the settlement.

If you believe you are in the class of individuals covered by this settlement, please file a claim for compensation at www.californiainfertilitysettlement.com.

If you have questions about this settlement, please see the FAQs, call 1-800-842-7690 or email [email protected].

