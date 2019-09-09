Aetna Voices of Health Competition Kicks Off Today

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) company, announced today that online voting is underway for the 2019 "Aetna Voices of Health" program at www.aetnavoicesofhealth.com. Voices of Health is a competition and celebration of grassroots non-profit organizations across the country that are working to address social determinants of health in their communities.

The 102 Voices of Health participants aim to promote health and well-being by addressing a wide range of community issues such as childhood obesity, access to affordable prescriptions and health care services, and providing food to the homeless, just to name a few. The voting period runs from September 9 through October 13.

Aetna will award $20,000 to the organization that receives the most online votes in its market. Participating markets include: Atlanta; Central Pennsylvania; Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Detroit; Fresno, CA; Houston; Inland Empire, CA; Jacksonville, FL; King County, WA; Los Angeles; Louisville, KY; New York City1; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh, Santa Clara, CA; South Florida; and Tacoma, WA.

All organizations participating in this year's Voices of Health competition were selected in April, during a public nomination period.

"We at Aetna have an amazing opportunity, and responsibility, to improve the health and well-being of our communities by focusing on how we address social determinants of health," said Floyd Green, vice president of Aetna's Community Affairs. "While Voices of Health is a competition, the program aims to help establish community-based networks for the organizations to leverage each other's services, allowing for more access to those who need them."

1 Winning organizations in New York City will receive $20,000 for the first-place finisher and $10,000 for the second-place finisher.

Campaigning for Votes

The Aetna "Voices of Health" website will feature a one-minute video from each organization describing how the prize money would help it further its mission. Organizations will be able to advocate for votes in different ways, including sharing their videos through social media and other communication channels.

To learn more about the organizations competing in Voices of Health or to vote, visit http://www.aetnavoicesofhealth.com/

The Voices of Health program is aligned with "Destination: Health," a series of CVS Health business programs with an enhanced focus on helping people improve their health outside of a clinical setting.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health company, serves an estimated 38 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews

Aetna Media Contact:

Anjie Coplin

214-200-8056

Coplina@aetna.com

SOURCE Aetna