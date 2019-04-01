AETOS Wins Twice at Personal Wealth Awards

The prestigious event celebrates companies that champion great products, trading technology and customer service in the area of personal wealth. Fresh off winning the "Best NDD broker" at the UK Forex Awards, which has seen AETOS rank top of the list with the most profitable clients than any other broker in a recent Finance Magnates study in 2018*, AETOS' No Dealing Desk was once again recognised as the best in its class. Thousands of voters cast their support for AETOS' transparent and fast trading technology to see the company's NDD rewarded once again.

The awards didn't stop there. AETOS doubled up by winning the "Best MT4 Broker" title as well. The trading platform is the most popular solution for retail Forex traders and they cast their votes for AETOS as their MT4 broker of choice.

Over the past year, AETOS' monthly trading volume has reached $53 billion and client numbers have also greatly increased. This has put the company on Finance Magnate's top fx brokers in their Q3 report.

The double award scoop for AETOS continues what has already been a highly successful year. The company celebrated its twelfth anniversary with a huge gala dinner event in Sydney, Australia. The grand occasion saw AETOS celebrating in the city the business began. Attendees at the event included government officials, ministers of state and over 200 AETOS representatives from its global offices.

Also making an appearance at the celebrations were members of Sydney FC. AETOS is the football club's principal partner in this season's AFC Champions League. The gala event saw the unveiling of Sydney FC's new jersey for 2019 with AETOS proudly positioned across the chest. The partnership, now in its second year, has increased the awareness and appeal of both brands.

2019 has started off well for AETOS. Further recognition with two more titles at the Online Personal Wealth Awards serve to enforce its growth and development in to a market leader in the Forex industry.

