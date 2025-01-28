AEU Announces New Advisory Council Members

Amwins

Jan 28, 2025, 09:00 ET

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU), the leading provider of workers' compensation insurance for waterfront employers, proudly welcomes 11 new members to the ALMA Member Advisory Council. The Council is a key resource for understanding member needs and helping us ensure that AEU continues to deliver the best service in the industry.

"The ALMA Member Advisory Council helps us stay connected to the issues our members face," said Adele Hapworth, chief executive officer at AEU. "Their feedback helps us deliver solutions that meet real-world needs and strengthen our ability to be the kind of partner they can count on."

2025 ALMA Member Advisory Council Members

  • Allen Tappan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Waterfront Services Co.
  • Devon Grennan, President, Triton Marine Construction Corp.
  • Garrett Rice, President, Master Boat Builders, Inc.
  • Jorge Rivera, Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, S23 Holdings, LLC
  • Kelly Curtin, Executive Chairman, Curtin Maritime Corp.
  • Keri Jenkins, Director of Administration, T. Parker Host
  • Martin Pierce, Chief Executive Officer, HKA Enterprises, LLC
  • Mike Tolin, Corporate Regulatory Manager, National Maintenance and Repair, Inc.
  • Randy Cooper, Sr. Director of Risk Management, VLS Environmental Solutions
  • Ross Barker, Risk & Commercial Manager, Danos, LLC
  • Taylor Grant, President, Walashek Industrial & Marine, Inc.

About The American Equity Underwriters, Inc.

The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU), an Amwins company, serves as program administrator for American Longshore Mutual Association Ltd., a group self-insurance fund authorized by the U.S. Department of Labor for waterfront employers in all 50 states under the United States Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act. Based in Mobile, Ala., AEU provides best-in-class services including claims handling, loss control, longshore consulting and other support. For more information, call (866) 238-8754 or visit amequity.com. Follow AEU on Facebook and LinkedIn

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $39 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:
Amwins
Lisa Kuszmar
Telephone: 704.749.2780
Email: [email protected]

