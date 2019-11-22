AEU LEAD Announces Leadership Development Workshop for Middle Managers in New Orleans

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AEU LEAD, a management consulting and developmental training organization for labor-intensive industries, announced a workshop that helps middle managers and front-line supervisors effectively lead and communicate with direct reports.

The event will be held Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Marriott Metairie Lakeway in Metairie, La.

Conducted by Joe White and Woody Collins of AEU LEAD over a day and a half, the workshop will provide front-line supervisors, foremen, crew leads and middle managers practical tools and guidance on topics including:

Earning respect

Building rapport and credibility

Driving employee engagement

Showing value and appreciation

Giving and receiving feedback

Gain buy-in, support, and commitment from direct reports

"People are usually hired or promoted into management roles because of their technical skills – not necessarily leadership skills," said White. "Our workshops are actionable, practical, and relevant because they are based on real-world experiences in similar industries. We speak their language, so participants understand the concepts and can start making an impact right away."

The workshop is limited to 20 participants. Through December 15, 2019, the registration fee for the event is $450 which includes the workshop, course materials, and meals (breakfast both days and lunch on Tuesday). The registration fee increases to $550 on December 16. Registration details are on the event website.

