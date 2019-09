AEU LEAD Announces Leadership Development Workshop for Middle Managers in St. Louis

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AEU LEAD, a management consulting and developmental training organization for labor-intensive industries, announced a workshop that helps middle managers and front-line supervisors effectively lead and communicate with direct reports.

The event will be held Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in downtown St. Louis, Mo.

AEU LEAD Supervisor Development Workshop

Conducted by Joe White and Woody Collins of AEU LEAD over a day and a half, the workshop will provide front-line supervisors, foremen, crew leads and middle managers practical tools and guidance on topics including:

Earning respect

Building rapport and credibility

Driving employee engagement

Showing value and appreciation

Giving and receiving feedback

Gain buy-in, support, and commitment from direct reports

"People are usually hired or promoted into management roles because of their technical skills – not necessarily leadership skills," said White. "Our workshops are actionable, practical, and relevant because they are based on real-world experiences in similar industries. We speak their language, so participants understand the concepts and can start making an impact right away."

The cost of the event is $550 which includes the workshop, course materials, and meals (breakfast both days and lunch on Tuesday). The first 15 registrants will receive one complimentary night at the Embassy Suites during the workshop. Registration details are on the event website at https://cvent.me/7rVaW.

About AEU LEAD

AEU LEAD is a management consulting and developmental training organization for labor-intensive industries, specializing in providing lead personnel with the skills required for success in front-line leadership roles. For more information, visit aeulead.com. Follow AEU LEAD on Facebook and LinkedIn.

