AEU National Forum Dates Announced

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU), the leading provider of workers' compensation for waterfront employers, will host the AEU National Forum on April 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton Americas Houston Hotel in Houston, Texas.

Now in its 14th year, the AEU National Forum attracts more than 100 maritime industry professionals annually with relevant, interactive presentations and discussions on safety, claims, personnel, operations, and leadership.

"This event is unique to the maritime industry because it addresses day-to-day challenges of employers while encouraging them to think differently about their businesses, their employees and the future," said Adele Hapworth, chief operating officer of AEU. "Attendees from all organizational levels come together to discuss solutions to their biggest challenges. It's a truly educational experience which we're proud to provide."

This year's event will have 18 sessions. Keynote speakers and topics include:

Sara Canaday , "Your Leadership Brand: Evaluate Your Impact, Demonstrate Your Value"

, "Your Leadership Brand: Evaluate Your Impact, Demonstrate Your Value" Dr. David DeLong , "Closing the Skills Gap: Innovative Talent Solutions for the Maritime Workforce"

, "Closing the Skills Gap: Innovative Talent Solutions for the Maritime Workforce" Steve Keating , "The Five Levels of Leadership"

, "The Five Levels of Leadership" Dr. Dave Knibbe , "Magnifying the Power of One-on-One Communication"

"Magnifying the Power of One-on-One Communication" Joe White , "The Mentee's Edge: Surviving & Thriving in the 4th Industrial Revolution"

The event is free for members of the American Longshore Mutual Association (ALMA) and $1,250 for the public. The full agenda and registration details are available on the event website.

About The American Equity Underwriters, Inc.

With headquarters in Mobile, Alabama, The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. serves as program administrator for American Longshore Mutual Association Ltd., a group self-insurance fund authorized by the U.S. Department of Labor for waterfront employers in all 50 states under the United States Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act. AEU provides best-in-class services including claims handling, loss control, longshore consulting and other support. For more information, call (866) 238-8754 or visit amequity.com. Follow AEU on Facebook and LinkedIn.

