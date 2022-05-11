Aevi Unveils a new Brand Identity

Founded in 2015, Aevi has grown over the years from operating as a start-up, to one of the biggest major players in FinTech, an industry faced with the need for fast growth. In the era of Payments 4.X, consumers have quickly become accustomed to innovative online payment tech and now expect the same seamless experience in-store. Technology, big commerce and smaller merchants are looking into adapting their services to match this demand.

Aevi is on a mission to make in-person payments as innovative as online payments. Fully cloud-based, the Aevi platform lets customers, and partners, embrace the latest payment tech. It empowers their merchant businesses with unprecedented data, enabling growth and improvements to the customer experience. Device agnostic, it puts their customers firmly in control. An investment in 2021 from Mastercard demonstrates that Aevi is one to watch in the global payments market.

To reflect their commitment to pioneering this change for in-person payments, Aevi has revealed a fresh brand to reflect the openness and flexibility that are now essential components in the FinTech space. Like their platform, they're open to the world and inspired by collaboration. Bringing all industry partners together across the value chain, they create the best possible customer experience. Aevi shines in a completely new light, unveiling a new logo and website design that complements its growing business model.

"Open, fearless, honest, positive. Four attributes that not only describe our new brand, but also the culture we've always fostered here at Aevi. We are operating in an ever-changing environment; technology moves on and so are we. The rebranding marks a new Aevi in- and externally, with a strategy focused on building a more open (payments) world." said Aevi CEO Mike Camerling.

Keeping Aevi, their corporate name, shows appreciation of the business that helped them get here. Using the accessible and free spirit of the new brand's visual language, Aevi highlights the ease of payments and embraces where the future of pay tech is going. Click here to explore the new brand in all its facets.

