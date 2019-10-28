Aevolve to Herald Patient-Driven Innovation Network at World Crypto Conference 2019

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AEVOLVE, a medical innovation platform, is a platinum sponsor of the second annual World Crypto Conference (WCC), which will attract thousands of digital currency and blockchain technology enthusiasts to the Las Vegas strip October 29 through 31, 2019.

AEVOLVE CEO Rogelio "Vonz" Santos, Jr. will be speaking on October 30 at the 2019 World Crypto Conference in Las Vegas

AEVOLVE is a powerful channel that brings financial technology and cutting-edge medical science together to accelerate the financing of biotech and medical innovations. Its participation in the 2019 WCC reflects the company's efforts to share the benefits of its innovation network and unique token securitization and financing model with the public.

BioSpheres, its soon-to-be-launched patient access platform, utilizes blockchain technology and seamlessly connects patients, investors, and innovators around the world to facilitate increased efficacy, coordination, and cooperation.

During the 2019 WCC, AEVOLVE will be represented by its chief executive officer (CEO), Rogelio "Vonz" Santos, Jr.

Santos is known as the inventor of a disaster response solution called the Butterfly House, which provides folding houses or rapid deployment shelter systems to disaster survivors. He is also the Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Amylex, a leading-edge biotechnology firm that specializes in the rapid extraction of beta amyloid from the blood.

In 2016 Santos was honored as a recipient of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Award, one of the most prestigious award given in the Philippines. He has also recognized by Ernst & Young and NJ Biz Magazine as one of New Jersey's top 30 entrepreneurs. Santos has also been featured in several major media outlets, including his 2018 TEDx talk, The Wall Street Journal, CNN and Bloomberg for his leadership, influence, and expertise.

On Wednesday, October 30 at the 2019 WCC, Santos will speak on the topic "Upending Medicine: A Pragmatic Approach to Blockchain's Role in Healthcare" and share the message about the necessary bridge that AEVOLVE provides to connect patients directly with the biotechnology innovators on the frontlines in the fight against diseases.

AEVOLVE's patient-driven business model is made possible through BioSpheres' native asset, the AVEX token, facilitating the development and commercialization of treatments and technologies that would otherwise not reach market availability.

"With AEVOLVE, the patient becomes a partner in the curation and financing of many of the world's most cutting-edge, yet possibly financially neglected, research pathways and treatments," Santos said.

WCC 2019, organized by Evolv Events, is a global stage for industry leaders to share their breaking news and technologies with thousands of investors, experts, developers, businesses and attendees who are using blockchain and cryptocurrency to redefine their way of living.

ABOUT AEVOLVE

AEVOLVE is a protocol that supports medical innovations from R&D stages to full-scale commercialization. Its BioSpheres marketplace connects the global community of patients and investors directly with scientific innovators and experts from all over the world to address various stages of the innovation life cycle.

For more information, visit Aevolve.Health .

