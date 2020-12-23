AEVOLVE's Fight for Medical Innovation Continues as P2PB2B Adds AVEX Token to Their Growing Cryptocurrency Exchange

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEVOLVE is excited to announce that P2PB2B, one of the world's fastest growing technological exchanges, has listed AEVOLVE's AVEX medical blockchain token. The AVEX token, which helps individuals take an active role in advancing medical innovations around the world, has delivered a huge punch jumping 150% since its initial listing on the LATOKEN cryptocurrency exchange.

"P2PB2B is delighted to support AEVOLVE and its AVEX token on our exchange. We hope that our cooperation with AEVOLVE would be fruitful and that AVEX listing on our exchange would help propel AVEX to where it belongs," said the representative of P2PB2B.io exchange.

"AEVOOLVE works globally within a vast network of medical professionals, patients, and investors who help drive innovation that is essential to the creation of new medical solutions," said Mark Chester, COO of AEVOLVE. "The AVEX token allows members of the crypto community greater exposure into the biotech and pharmaceutical industries and helps medical innovations quickly reach market availability."

The AVEX Token gives the crypto-community exposure into the multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical and biotech industry as the medium of exchange on a multi-faceted platform, bringing patients, re-search organizations and medical professionals together with the entertainment industry.

Patients and their families will be able to learn of new life-enhancing medical innovations and obtain an exclusive reservation as one of the first people to access these treatments and cures, the moment they become available. One exciting feature about these reservations is that they are digital block-chain assets that can be sold and transferred on a marketplace, providing liquidity at the click of a button.

AEVOLVE has also jumped into the ring with EntroBox to raise awareness through major fundraising events, including an upcoming Mega Boxing event in 2021 staring boxing legends and rising stars. These events will be supported by the world's leading social influencers and will be the first crypto-enabled pay-per-view platform using the AVEX Token. These events will spotlight the medical innovation needs in the marketplace while simultaneously boosting the access and trading of the AVEX token on participating cryptocurrency exchanges.

This heavily weighted social influencer event will open with various performances and major entertainment from mega influencers, including an impressionably rousing rendition of our national an-them, prior to the main boxing event. ENTROBOX is co-founded by its CEO, Ronald ("The American Dream") Johnson, the current GBO Heavy Weight Champion. Johnson said, "Our partnership with AEVOLVE brings a new era into mega entertainment events where everyone can be a part of impacting lives with cutting-edge medical breakthroughs, while having an experience of a lifetime. By letting the world access our events with crypto, this will open parts of the world who do not use credit cards to watch and enjoy their favorite boxers, stars and influencers in real time!"

According to AEVOLVE founder, Rogelio Santos, "Our mission is to deliver the world's most powerful and impactful medical treatments and solutions over the next decade. We will do this by removing the financial obstacles that have hindered important medical technologies from getting to the people that truly need them and by empowering the scientists and medical innovators behind these solutions with an unprecedented voice to rival the marketing machine of the pharma giants."

To learn more about AEVOLVE and the AVEX Token on P2PB2B, COINSBIT, and LAKTOKEN

AEVOLVE is a medical innovation company that brings together new financial technology, cutting-edge medical innovations, as well as an ecosystem of athletes, celebrities, influencers, and citizens to collectively drive biomedical advancements all around the world. The organization was founded by research, technology, and finance veterans and has a portfolio with patents that are quickly being developed to directly treat COVID-19 infections, Alzheimer's, and other diseases. For more information, please visit https://aevolve.health or contact [email protected]

P2PB2B‌ is an advanced cryptocurrency exchange that works for the benefit of its users. In order to make your trading even more convenient and safe, the platform has all the necessary features and tools.

