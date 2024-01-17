AEWIN SCB-1942 Flagship Appliance, Powered by Dual Intel 5th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors

TAIPEI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN is glad to announce our latest High-Performance Network Appliance powered by Intel latest 5th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors, SCB-1942 Series. It is a series of flagship products powered by dual Intel Emerald Rapids CPUs, having up to 128 CPU cores (64 cores per CPU) for the extreme computing power pursued in the market.  SCB-1942 series has multiple SKU with various PCIe slots options for great expandability to fulfill customer's solutions.

Performance network appliance powered by 5th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors
The SCB-1942A is a 2U, 2-socket network computing platform having 16x memory socket of DDR5 up to 5600MHz, and 8x PCIe 5.0 expansion slots for AEWIN wide coverage NIC cards with 1G/10/25/40/100G copper/fiber interfaces or other Accelerators & NVMe SSDs for flexible functionality enhancement. The SCB-1942A provides the flexibility to change the 2x PCIe slots to 1x PCIe x16 slot for standard PCIe form factor which can install off-the-shelf add-on card for additional function required. It can support 400G NIC card installed such as Mellanox PCIe 5.0 NIC. In addition, the SCB-1942 series support 10 SATA which make it also suitable for various kinds of storage applications.

The SCB-1942C is a 2U, 2-socket platform offering dual-width PCIe x16 slots to support GPU/FPGA cards for intelligent application. It is with short-depth chassis design of 600mm for easy deployment to enable real-time applications at edge. For time-critical use case, tasks requiring AI workloads can be handled effortlessly at the edge by SCB-1942C which make it suitable for diverse intelligent applications including Smart Medical, Smart Manufacturing, Smart City, and more.

Regarding the reliability and security, the SCB-1942 series is with CRPS and supports OT006 module for AEWIN Trusted Secure Boot (TSB V2 module) to deliver firmware resiliency by monitoring, verifying, and automatically correction. In addition, the system supports TPM 2.0 module to protect its start-up process. Furthermore, there are enhanced Intel® QuickAssist Technology (Intel® QAT) to accelerate data encryption and compression for secure content delivery.

Learn more about AEWIN SCB-1942 High-Performance Network Appliance:

  • SCB-1942A: 2U Network Appliance with dual Intel 5th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors (Emerald Rapids-SP), total 8x PCIe Gen5 slots for NICs, Accelerators & NVMe SSDs
  • SCB-1942C: 2U Edge Server with dual Intel 5th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors (Emerald Rapids-SP), 2x dual slot Gen5 x16 FHFL GPU cards, 4x PCIe Gen5 x8 slots for NICs, Accelerators & NVMe SSDs

