AEX Compliance is Accelerating its Globalization Strategy

Founded in 2013, AEX exchange has upgraded trading matchmaking into a digital asset commercial bank in perfect harmony with trading, saving, loan, and investment, providing users with safe, reliable, and stable finance derivative service. AEX advocates "safe investment, stable asset appreciation", unprecedentedly enhancing the liquidity value of digital assets and user benefits. AEX has become a reliable trading and value-added exchange for users around the world.

AEX exchange applied for licenses from financial regulators in several countries even before China's crypto policy, and has successfully obtained MSB licenses of the United States and Canada(first approved and issued by Fincen of the United States and FINTRAC of Canada ). Currently, AEX can conduct forex transactions, fund payments, digital currency transactions and other types of business operations in many regions.

As of mid-October, AEX exchange registered users are in more than 100 countries and regions around the world, with a growing user base in Thailand, Vietnam, Russia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, etc. AEX has elevated compliance and globalization to a strategic level, allowing it to specialize locally for local users, including the expanding service of different languages, and developing new products. We are devoted to practicing our concept "AEX Your Best Asset Guardian".

In the future, AEX exchange will be more active in providing compliant digital asset financial services worldwide and policy protection for users. AEX will provide more Ecological segments such as AEX International Community, AEX Institute, AEX Global Residency, and AEX Fiat Channel, which will enable more users to enjoy secure, open, efficient, and convenient digital asset derivatives services.

