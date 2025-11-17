HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Convention Services, a nationally recognized General Services Contractor (GSC) and leader in immersive event environments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashton Ayala as Senior National Sales Manager. This strategic addition supports AEX's continued expansion and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-impact SpaceScape™ experiences – AEX's signature approach to designing immersive event environments – for associations, corporations, and tradeshows nationwide.

AEX Convention Services Welcomes Ashton Ayala as Senior National Sales Manager

With nearly a decade of experience in the live events and exhibitions industry, Ayala brings a strong background in national account management, client strategy, and revenue growth. She has earned a reputation for her creativity, polished professionalism, and ability to build trusted relationships that consistently drive results for her clients.

"Ashton's experience, energy, and client-centric approach make her an exceptional fit for our organization," said Kevin Belanger, Executive Vice President of Sales & Account Management at AEX Convention Services. "Her strategic mindset and strong industry relationships will be instrumental as we continue to scale our national footprint and elevate the customer experience."

Ayala joins AEX during a period of significant momentum as the company deepens its investments in sales leadership, customer experience, and SpaceScape-driven innovation. In her new role, she will focus on expanding AEX's national client portfolio, strengthening partnerships, and supporting event organizers in delivering immersive environments that blend creativity, efficiency, and seamless execution.

"I'm honored to be joining AEX during this pivotal moment for the organization," said Ashton Ayala. "AEX's commitment to design innovation and true client partnership aligns perfectly with how I approach this industry. I look forward to contributing to the team and helping clients bring their visions to life in powerful and memorable ways."

Based in Houston, TX, Ayala will report to Belanger and work closely with AEX's national sales and account management teams to support the company's expanding portfolio of events across the country.

About AEX Convention Services

For over three decades AEX Convention Services has set the standard of excellence in general service contracting. From its origins as a family-owned business at the iconic New York Coliseum to serving events nationwide, AEX has built a reputation for its 'Personal Advantage' – a commitment to personalized care, uncompromising quality, and creative solutions.

Today, AEX leads the industry with its innovative SpaceScapes™ approach, crafting immersive environments that blend physical layouts, atmospheric elements, and experiential components to elevate events of all complexities and sizes. By focusing on creativity, precision, and client-first service, AEX transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.

