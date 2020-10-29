AEX Technology Solutions Named Exclusive US/Canada Distributor of AiroDoctor® Purification System

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based company AEX Technology Solutions LLC , a leader in innovative business technology, is pleased to announce the launch of the AiroDoctor® photocatalytic UVA LED air purification system for the United States and Canada, meaning that for the first time, businesses will be able to use next-level, sanitizing technology for commercial environments.

"We are extremely excited to bring AiroDoctor® to North America. Despite the significant increase in the demand for air purifiers, many of the units on the market are consumer-grade only, yet are being used in commercial settings," notes Vishal Goyal, co-founder of AEX Technology. "AiroDoctor® is a scientifically tested and cost-effective solution specifically designed for commercial environments, providing significantly cleaner air and a sense of comfort to you, your colleagues, and your customers."

Scientists believe the broader adoption of air purification systems can help inhibit the spread of airborne pathogens such as the human coronavirus. AiroDoctor's® photocatalytic UVA LED air purifier is equipped with an innovative, multi-stage purification technology that provides clean air by destroying greater than 99 percent of harmful viruses and bacteria of sizes less than 0.1 microns, including SARS-CoV-2.

AiroDoctor® is a four-stage system that uses a pre-filter; activated carbon; HEPA (H13); and UVA LED photocatalytic filters to eliminate particulates, odors, gases, and harmful substances, including viruses and bacteria. Many products on the market rely on HEPA filters as the last line of defense. AiroDoctor's® UVA, photocatalytic titanium filter takes air purification one step further, by neutralizing pathogens that are small enough to pass through a HEPA filter, which some aerosolized viruses have been shown to do. AiroDoctor® is scientifically tested and has shown effectiveness in removing greater than 99 percent of airborne Human Coronavirus, Norovirus, Rotavirus, E. Coli and other pathogens.

"We feel AiroDoctor® can play an integral role alongside other protective measures to help businesses return to normal as the world tries to recover from the current pandemic," Goyal continues. "Employees and customers alike can feel assured that the air in their places of work and leisure are being cleaned with the latest in air purification technology, which can help increase in-office productivity and customer footprint and in turn bolster sales."

Since launching this past June across markets in Asia and Europe, AiroDoctor® has been widely adopted for use in commercial spaces, including nursing homes, corporate offices, restaurant/bars, retail outlets, hospitality establishments, and healthcare facilities. The product's quiet performance and compact size purifies air in rooms of up to 2,150 square feet per unit. Moreover, the system is environmentally friendly. Since it does not rely on UVC light, it neither creates ozone nor does it require that people leave the premises when the product is in use.

The Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT), a South Korean governmental agency, has scientifically tested and confirmed AiroDoctor's® successful antiviral performance . Scientists have also proved AiroDoctor's® effectiveness against representative viruses of SARS-CoV-2. Following the KICT study, the Government of South Korea has praised the underlying technology in AiroDoctor® as a tool in the global fight against the current human coronavirus.

"We are excited and grateful to work with ScreenSource GmbH to be their US/Canada distributor for a product that stands to have a direct, positive impact on businesses looking to provide cleaner and healthier air amid recovery from the current pandemic and beyond," says Goyal. "AiroDoctor® is stocked locally in the US and ready to ship immediately as it looks forward to being at the forefront of our business recovery process and into the future."

For more information on AiroDoctor®, please visit www.airodoctor.com/us

About AEX Technology Solutions:

AEX Technology Solutions LLC offers a comprehensive suite of technology across a variety of sectors, including corporate business, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The company partners with global market leaders to provide unique and innovative technology designed to solve challenges for the present and beyond. For more information, visit www.aextechnology.com .

About AiroDoctor®

AiroDoctor is a multi-stage, UVA LED photocatalytic air purification system, scientifically proven to destroy tested viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens in the air. Commercially marketable in the U.S. as a medical device, AiroDoctor is not cleared or approved by the FDA but is available per FDA policy during the COVID-19 public health emergency. For more information, visit www.airodoctor.com/us/ .

About ScreenSource GmbH

ScreenSource GmbH is based in Raguhn-Jessnitz, Germany. With an international team in South Korea consisting of biochemists and product designers, their expertise spans across R&D, complete production of innovative liquid crystal displays and OLED screen technologies, and groundbreaking advances in air purification via UVA LED photocatalysis. ScreenSource's mission is to make indoor human interaction and collaboration safer.

