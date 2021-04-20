(AEXAY) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Atos SE Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Atos SE ("Atos" or the "Company") (OtherOTC: AEXAY).

On April 1, 2021, Atos issued a press release disclosing that its auditors issued a qualified opinion. Specifically, the auditors identified internal weaknesses in the financial reporting process and revenue recognition related to two US legal entities. The two US legal entities represent 11% of 2020 consolidated revenue.

Following this news, Atos shares plummeted, closing down 10.8% on April 1, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Atos shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

