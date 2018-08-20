AEye Announces Addition of Aravind Ratnam as Vice President of Product Management

"Aravind is a strong addition to the AEye team, and we are excited to have him aboard," said Luis Dussan, Founder and CEO of AEye. "We have experienced tremendous market traction since our launch in January. Aravind's expertise in disciplined product development and experience in delivering products to the automotive and related markets will help us continue the momentum we have established as we drive forward on multiple ADAS and autonomous vehicle initiatives."

Ratnam brings a breadth of knowledge and a valuable network to AEye. In his previous role as product management head for connected car solutions at Wind River, an embedded systems company that was part of Intel's IoT group, he successfully led corporate strategy and the direction and execution of the Wind River automotive portfolio. Prior to Wind River, he held executive positions at management consulting firm IBB, strategy consulting firm Monitor Deloitte, and Cymer, a manufacturer of sophisticated UV lasers for semiconductor lithography.

"Luis and the team at AEye have created a unique platform for innovation that is unmatched in the industry," said Ratnam. "With its software extensible architecture and creative innovations such as Dynamic Vixels, iDAR is at the forefront of perception systems for autonomous vehicles. I am excited for the opportunity to help bring iDAR-powered products to the automotive market."

The integration of complex software with hardware while meeting tight development constraints is a challenge for all automotive companies. Ratnam, along with Samuel Abuelsamid of Navigant Research, will host a TU-Automotive webinar on how to harness AI development on Tuesday, August 28 at 8:30a PT. You can register here for the free Building Software Architecture webinar.

AEye is an artificial perception pioneer and creator of iDAR™, a new form of intelligent data collection that acts as the eyes and visual cortex of autonomous vehicles. Since its demonstration of its solid-state LiDAR scanner in 2013, AEye has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent sensing. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by world-renowned investors, including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital. For more information, please visit www.aeye.ai.

