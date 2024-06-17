AEYE Health and Optomed to Launch Aurora AEYE: The First Portable, AI-Powered Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Solution that Provides On-the-Spot Diagnosis

Introducing at the American Diabetes Association 84th Scientific Sessions: The First FDA-Cleared Portable Handheld Device with Autonomous AI for On-the-Spot Diabetic Retinopathy Screening at Any Point of Care

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health , the leader in artificial intelligence-based diagnostics for retinal imaging, and Optomed , a leader in portable retinal devices, are proud to unveil Aurora AEYE , the first-ever portable, fully autonomous screening diabetic retinopathy screening solution. Aurora AEYE enables screening patients anywhere-whether at-home or in clinics- providing instant diagnostic results without the need for human interpretation.

The launch of Aurora AEYE will take place at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Session in Orlando, FL. Attendees are invited to visit booths 506 and 512 to try the product for the very first time.

Aurora AEYE is the first FDA-cleared solution of its kind, requires just one image per eye and provides instant results directly on the camera screen for patients, along with diagnostic reports for healthcare providers. Its portable internet-connected design allows screenings in clinics, patients bedsides, and homes. Aurora AEYE promises to revolutionize diabetic retinopathy screening, by enhancing accessibility and efficiency, ultimately improving patient outcomes and promoting global health equity.

The solution streamlines insurance reporting and care gap closure with automatically generated diagnostic reports. Reimbursement is facilitated by a dedicated AI CPT code 92229 for autonomous screening, significantly enhancing accessibility. Additionally, it serves as a crucial HEDIS measure and contributed to star ratings for most health plans.

Approximately 40 million people in the U.S. and over 500 million worldwide are at risk of diabetic retinopathy, a condition affecting 85% of diabetic patients over 40 and is the leading cause of vision loss in working-age adults. Despite the potential for prevention through early detection, many people with diabetes face challenges accessing annual eye exams.

"The launch of Aurora AEYE signifies a major leap in combating diabetic retinopathy. By introducing FDA-grade AI in a portable camera, we're democratizing early detection, making it more accessible and affordable for millions worldwide, eliminating the barriers to traditional healthcare." said Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., CEO of AEYE Health. "We are delighted to collaborate with Optomed and unveil this groundbreaking technology at the heart of diabetes care, the American Diabetes Association 84th Scientific Session."

"We are thrilled to partner with AEYE Health to bring this groundbreaking technology to market," said Juho Himberg, CEO of Optomed. "Aurora AEYE combines our state-of-the-art portable retinal cameras with AEYE's autonomous AI diagnostics, providing a powerful tool for healthcare providers. This innovation enhances patient care and addresses the critical need for more accessible diabetic retinopathy screenings, particularly in remote and home care."

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is the leading digital health company specializing in diagnostic AI for retinal imaging. Its solutions offer fully autonomous AI-based diagnostic screening with best-in-class clinical results and superior usability. The company engineers its diagnostic screening solutions to be practical, accurate and accessible. Its flagship product AEYE-DS enables point-of-care screening for diabetic retinopathy to ensure that patients with diabetes are regularly screened. Out of the US, AEYE Health provides more than 30 best-in-class AI indications, both sight-threatening and systemic via its AEYE-CS (comprehensive screening) solution.

