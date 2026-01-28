AEYE Health Expands Epic Integration for Portable Fully-Autonomous AI Eye Screening Across the US Healthcare System

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health, the leading company in retinal diagnostics and developer of AEYE-DS, the fastest growing solution for diabetic eye exams in the US, announced the expanded deployment across the country of its integration with Epic, one of the most widely used electronic medical record (EMR) platforms in the United States.

With this improved integration dedicated to portable AI screening, healthcare providers can now order exams and receive results in real time, enabling diabetic retinopathy (DR) screenings in under one minute directly within the Epic EMR and without disrupting clinical workflows.

Deployed across dozens of hospitals and healthcare systems using Epic, this enhanced integration empowers primary care providers, endocrinologists, and diabetes centers to perform on-the-spot diabetic eye exams without physician interpretation, closing major care gaps, supporting HEDIS measures, and fully reimbursable under CPT code 92229, the first-ever AI-specific reimbursement code in the US.

Through this seamless integration, healthcare providers can now order an AI diabetic retinopathy exam directly from the patient chart. A nurse or medical assistant captures a single retinal image per eye using a portable camera integrated with AEYE-DS, and results are automatically returned to the patient's medical record within seconds. When signs of disease are detected, an automated alert is sent to ophthalmology for timely follow-up. The entire process - from order to results - takes less than one minute. Full automation of reimbursement code billing and care gap reporting is also supported.

"This enhanced integration makes diabetic retinopathy screening in Epic faster and more seamless than ever," said Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO of AEYE Health. "With an exam completed in under one minute and everything being automated, healthcare providers can focus on what is really important and deliver fast and accurate AI retinal screening right at the point of care. Adoption is accelerating rapidly across hospitals and clinics, bringing AEYE-DS to patients nationwide and preventing vision loss."

AEYE Health already supports several major EMR platforms and continues to expand, broadening access to AI retinal screening across healthcare settings.

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is a digital health company that provides fully autonomous, AI-based diagnostic screening solutions for retinal imaging with best-in-class clinical results and superior usability. The company aims to make diagnostic screening practical, accurate, and accessible. AEYE Health enables point-of-care screening for diabetic retinopathy to ensure that diabetics are regularly screened for diabetic retinopathy. AEYE-DS is the only FDA-cleared autonomous AI for diabetic retinopathy that requires just one image per eye and is the only approved AI for a portable camera. AEYE-DS is the fastest growing solution for diabetic retinopathy screening in the United States.

