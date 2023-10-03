AEYE Health Makes Its One-Image-Per-Eye Diabetic Eye Exam Even Faster by Cutting Processing Time to Under 5 Seconds

News provided by

AEYE Health

03 Oct, 2023, 09:57 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health, a leading provider of AI-based diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening solution, today announced that it has significantly reduced the processing time for its best-in-class AEYE-DS diabetic retinopathy screening system to under 5 seconds. This improvement is the result of smarter utilization of computing resources that accelerate the execution of the AI algorithms.

AEYE-DS is the fastest DR screening solution in the market today because it requires only 1 image per eye and rarely requires dilation. This incremental improvement in exam processing time makes it even faster and helps primary care providers further reduce screening times.

"We are committed to delivering to our primary care providers an autonomous diabetic eye exam solution that is both practical to operate and accurate," said Zack Dvey Aharon, Ph.D., CEO of AEYE Health. "Our solution is practical to operate because it requires only a single image per eye and takes under 2 minutes for the vast majority of patients. With this latest effort to accelerate processing times, our exam processing takes seconds, which further underscores our commitment to address the needs of primary care providers."

AEYE Health is investing significant engineering resources and expertise to ensure that primary care providers have a solution that addresses their challenges, namely precious little time with every patient and an overworked staff.

"We are pleased to be able to offer our customers an even faster DR screening solution," said Dvey-Aharon. "We believe that this improvement will make a real difference for providers and patients with diabetes. Every precious second of the clinician's time must count!"

In the coming weeks, AEYE Health will participate in several healthcare events to engage clinicians and demo its AI-based diabetic retinopathy screening solution, including HLTH 2023 scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on Oct 8-11, NCQA Health Innovation Summit scheduled to take place in Orlando on Oct 23-27, FMX 2023 scheduled to place in Chicago on Oct 26-29, and AAO 2023 scheduled to take place in San Francisco on Nov 3-6.

We would love to meet interested partners or customers in any one of these events. To book a meeting please contact [email protected] 

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is a technology company that develops best-in-class AI for diagnosing a broad range of diseases from retinal images. Its screening solution for diabetic retinopathy is FDA-cleared and designed to allow primary care providers to perform diabetic eye exams in their clinics instead of referring to specialists. For more information, visit www.aeyehealth.com 

Contact:
AEYE Health Press Team
press@aeyehealth.com

SOURCE AEYE Health

Also from this source

IRIS and AEYE Health Announce Partnership to Provide AI Screening to Market

The Bethesda Health Clinic implements AEYE Health's AI-based Screening Technology to Provide the Working But Uninsured East Texans with Free Diabetic Retinopathy Screenings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.