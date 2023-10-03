AEYE Health Makes Its One-Image-Per-Eye Diabetic Eye Exam Even Faster by Cutting Processing Time to Under 5 Seconds

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health, a leading provider of AI-based diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening solution, today announced that it has significantly reduced the processing time for its best-in-class AEYE-DS diabetic retinopathy screening system to under 5 seconds. This improvement is the result of smarter utilization of computing resources that accelerate the execution of the AI algorithms.

AEYE-DS is the fastest DR screening solution in the market today because it requires only 1 image per eye and rarely requires dilation . This incremental improvement in exam processing time makes it even faster and helps primary care providers further reduce screening times.

"We are committed to delivering to our primary care providers an autonomous diabetic eye exam solution that is both practical to operate and accurate," said Zack Dvey Aharon, Ph.D., CEO of AEYE Health. "Our solution is practical to operate because it requires only a single image per eye and takes under 2 minutes for the vast majority of patients. With this latest effort to accelerate processing times, our exam processing takes seconds, which further underscores our commitment to address the needs of primary care providers."

AEYE Health is investing significant engineering resources and expertise to ensure that primary care providers have a solution that addresses their challenges, namely precious little time with every patient and an overworked staff.

"We are pleased to be able to offer our customers an even faster DR screening solution," said Dvey-Aharon. "We believe that this improvement will make a real difference for providers and patients with diabetes. Every precious second of the clinician's time must count!"

In the coming weeks, AEYE Health will participate in several healthcare events to engage clinicians and demo its AI-based diabetic retinopathy screening solution, including HLTH 2023 scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on Oct 8-11, NCQA Health Innovation Summit scheduled to take place in Orlando on Oct 23-27, FMX 2023 scheduled to place in Chicago on Oct 26-29, and AAO 2023 scheduled to take place in San Francisco on Nov 3-6.

