AEYE Health's Portable Autonomous AI Screening Solution for Diabetic Retinopathy to Be Showcased at AAO, CPCA, AAHCM, and HLTH 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health , the leader in AI diagnostic screening, will showcase the only FDA-cleared portable AI solution for autonomous diabetic retinopathy screening that does not require physician interpretation at key industry events. This groundbreaking technology enables on-the-spot and highly accurate retinal screenings at any point of care - either in clinics or at home, improving accessibility and early detection. AEYE-DS with a portable camera will be present at several major conferences:

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting

AEYE Health will attend the AAO Annual Meeting, from October 18-21 in Chicago. The team is excited to engage with healthcare professionals, and industry leaders, demonstrating how AEYE-DS, the FDA-cleared AI technology, is transforming retinal screening and enhancing patient outcomes. To schedule a meeting, please email [email protected] .

Joint Exhibition with Optomed at the CPCA Conference

At the CPCA Conference, October 17-18 in Sacramento, CA at booth #220, AEYE Health and Optomed will present Aurora AEYE , the FDA-cleared portable AI solution for on-the-spot 1-minute screenings during routine visits, reimbursable under CPT 92229. Attendees interested in booking a demo can click here .

Exhibition at the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) Annual Meeting

AEYE Health and Optomed will exhibit at the AAHCM Annual Meeting, October 18-19 in Phoenix, AZ at booth #310. Showcasing the first FDA-cleared portable AI solution for diabetic eye exams, enabling quick, on-the-spot screenings at patients' homes with results instantly recorded and shared with patients. To schedule a demo, click here .

Exhibition at HLTH 2024

AEYE Health will also exhibit at HLTH 2024 at booth #2254, from October 21-23 in Las Vegas, NV. The team will showcase AEYE-DS, the retinal screening technology that is revolutionizing disease detection and management for health systems, insurers, and home care providers. To book a demo, click here .

"We are excited to engage with industry professionals at these events," said Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., CEO of AEYE Health. "By offering the only FDA-cleared AI portable screening solution for diabetic retinopathy that does not require physician interpretation, we're helping healthcare providers detect and treat this condition early, bringing screening to patients, whether in clinics or home care settings. AEYE-DS is simply the only practical and affordable solution for screening."

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is a healthcare technology leader specializing in fully AI-powered retinal diagnostics. The company's flagship product, AEYE-DS, is the only FDA-cleared AI solution that supports both handheld and desktop cameras, providing fully autonomous, on-the-spot, accurate screenings to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare workflows.

For more information, visit www.aeyehealth.com .

