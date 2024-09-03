AF Group Announces Kim Leggette as Senior Vice President of Claims

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its proven success in claim excellence as a growing, national specialty carrier, AF Group has announced the appointment of Kim Leggette as senior vice president of Claims.

"We are so pleased to welcome Kim as a respected leader and claims expert," said Kriss Barronton, chief operating officer for AF Group. "With decades of experience and demonstrated success in leading the claim operations at top-performing carriers nationwide, his innovative insights will further strengthen our ability to respond to the needs of our customers."

Kim Leggette, Senior Vice President of Claims, AF Group

Before joining AF Group, Leggette served as chief claims officer for Aviva Insurance where he was responsible for more than $6 billion in commercial and personal lines. He has also held executive roles for Kemper Insurance, AIG, Selective and Travelers.

Leggette earned a bachelor's degree in Business, Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia.

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

