AF Group Announces Kim Leggette as Senior Vice President of Claims

News provided by

AF Group

Sep 03, 2024, 10:08 ET

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its proven success in claim excellence as a growing, national specialty carrier, AF Group has announced the appointment of Kim Leggette as senior vice president of Claims.

"We are so pleased to welcome Kim as a respected leader and claims expert," said Kriss Barronton, chief operating officer for AF Group. "With decades of experience and demonstrated success in leading the claim operations at top-performing carriers nationwide, his innovative insights will further strengthen our ability to respond to the needs of our customers."

Continue Reading
Kim Leggette, Senior Vice President of Claims, AF Group
Kim Leggette, Senior Vice President of Claims, AF Group

Before joining AF Group, Leggette served as chief claims officer for Aviva Insurance where he was responsible for more than $6 billion in commercial and personal lines. He has also held executive roles for Kemper Insurance, AIG, Selective and Travelers.

Leggette earned a bachelor's degree in Business, Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia.

About AF Group
AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
[email protected]
AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group

Also from this source

AF Group Announces Kriss Barronton as Chief Operating Officer

AF Group Announces Kriss Barronton as Chief Operating Officer

AF Group has announced the appointment of Kriss Barronton as chief operating officer. In her new role, Barronton will lead a number of key teams...
AF Group Names Middle Market Agency of the Year Winners

AF Group Names Middle Market Agency of the Year Winners

AF Group is proud to recognize two agencies with Middle Market (United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters) Agency of the Year awards based on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics