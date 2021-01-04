AF Group Appoints Paul Kearney as Chief Claims Officer

Kearney's strong industry knowledge includes two decades of experience and strategic leadership. He most recently served as second vice president, Workers' Compensation Field Product Line Claims Manager at Travelers Insurance. Over the course of his career, Kearney has been recognized for successfully developing specialized claim solutions and medical management strategies to improve claim processes. His career has led to critical knowledge in a number of key areas, including risk management, corporate compliance and performance monitoring.

"Paul's proven leadership and significant multiline experience are essential as we build on our claim distinction and further differentiate ourselves in the market," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "His recognized ability to create collaborative partnerships and his desire to provide compassionate solutions for injured workers is fully aligned with our people first culture and our purpose-driven mission, and we're so excited to welcome him."

Kearney earned an MBA from South University (Savannah, GA), a bachelor's degree from Morehouse College (Atlanta, GA), and he holds Associate in Insurance Services and Associate in Claims designations.

