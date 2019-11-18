AF Group Employees Raise $294,000 for Charities

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group employees pledged $294,000 in support of numerous charitable organizations around the country as part of the company's recent Caring and Sharing Community Campaign (CSCC). Together with a dollar-for-dollar corporate match, AF Group and its subsidiaries, including Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, United Heartland, Third Coast Underwriters and CompWest, will contribute more than $500,000 to 33 organizations nationwide throughout 2020.

"I am extremely proud of the generosity of our teammates, their ongoing commitment to our communities and their desire to make a difference in the lives of those in need," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "We are so pleased to be able to match their gifts as we work together to support and serve others, which is a clear extension of our mission. Our teammates are consistently and actively engaged in the communities where they work and live, and are inspired to make a difference by partnering with organizations who are impacting lives for the better."

One example of this support can be found near the company's headquarters in Lansing, Mich. In 2019 alone, AF Group employees contributed 229 hours of volunteer service in support of the Greater Lansing Food Bank, a non-profit organization that provides emergency assistance to individuals and families in need. This year's CSCC effort resulted in more than $80,000 donated to support the organization in 2020.

"We truly value the generosity of AF Group and their employees, especially during the annual Caring and Sharing Campaign," commented Michelle Lantz, CEO of Greater Lansing Food Bank. "While the residents in our community who will be fed through these donations may never be able to say thank you in person, without the service from everyone at AF Group, children might not properly learn in school or aging parents might not have the nutritious food needed to take their medicines. This will make a tremendous difference in their lives."

Now in its tenth year, the successful employee campaign has raised more than $3.1 million for regional and national charities nationwide.

