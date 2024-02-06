AF Group Helps to Provide $1.4 Million in Charitable Giving in 2023

News provided by

AF Group

06 Feb, 2024, 15:32 ET

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has demonstrated its continued support for local communities and charities by providing more than $1.4 million to regional and national organizations last year.

Continue Reading
In December 2023, AF Group employees built, assembled and delivered beds to children and families in need with the nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
In December 2023, AF Group employees built, assembled and delivered beds to children and families in need with the nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Through the company's annual Caring & Sharing employee giving program, teammates donated $338,000 – which was enhanced by a dollar-for-dollar match from AF Group and the wider Emergent Holdings organization of which the company is a part – totaling nearly $700,000 which was distributed to 50 charitable organizations nationwide last year. An additional $730,000 in corporate sponsorships from AF Group and Emergent Holdings led to the total contributions.

"Community engagement is part of our culture at AF Group and Emergent Holdings, and our teammates are passionate about causes that are close to home and across the country," said Sarah Garcia, director of Community Relations. "We're proud to support their generosity so these exceptional organizations can continue to serve those in need and make a difference in the lives of people in the communities where we work and live."

Teammates also logged nearly 1,300 volunteer hours through company-sponsored events in 2023, including time with the Lansing, Mich., chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit organization that builds, assembles and delivers beds to children and families in need. Nearly 80 AF Group teammates spent an afternoon in December building 40 twin beds for local children.

About AF Group
AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group. 

Contact: 
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
[email protected]
AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group

Also from this source

AF Group Announces the Retirement of Steve Cooper

AF Group Announces the Retirement of Steve Cooper

AF Group has announced the retirement of Steve Cooper, president of Commercial Markets, effective in April. AF Group has announced the retirement of...
AF Group provides community support for education across five states

AF Group provides community support for education across five states

As part of its ongoing commitment to serve local communities, AF Group, a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated companies provide...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.