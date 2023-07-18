AF Group named a top performer on the Property-Casualty Ward's 50® Companies list

LANSING, Mich., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group, a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated companies provide workers' compensation and other specialty insurance solutions across the U.S., has been named to the Ward's 50 list of top-performing property and casualty insurance companies for the fifth year in a row.

"The efforts and commitment of our teammates continues to earn recognition across the industry," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "This honor is especially meaningful given their contributions, and I am proud to see our outstanding results in safety, consistency and superior performance repeatedly recognized."

Ward Benchmarking, part of Aon, is a leading provider of benchmarking and best practice studies for the insurance industry. Each year they closely examine nearly 3,000 U.S. property-casualty insurance companies to determine their top-performer list. This year's list recognizes companies that have passed all safety and consistency screens and have achieved superior performance over the five years analyzed (2018-2022).

For more information about the 2023 Ward's 50 list, visit https://ward.aon.com/ward-benchmarking/wards50.

About AF Group
AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group. 

