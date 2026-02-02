AF Group Names Mike Valiante as President, Commercial Markets

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group – a Ward's 50 company whose affiliate brands are premier providers of innovative, specialty insurance solutions nationwide – has announced the promotion of Mike Valiante as president of Commercial Markets.

"Mike is an exceptional, highly respected leader who has demonstrated a clear passion for our organization and our agents and brokers," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "His experience in building trusted, long-term relationships and profitable underwriting and operating strategies will serve him well in this expanded role, and we're excited to see how his vision will enhance key partnerships and our organization over the long term."

A seasoned industry executive, Valiante first joined the organization in 2011 as director of Field Operations for AF Group's Third Coast Underwriters brand and was promoted to vice president in 2013 with increasing responsibility for business development, underwriting and data and analytics. In 2020, he assumed leadership of Business Development and Operations for Accident Fund and later advanced to his most recent senior vice president role with responsibilities for small commercial markets.

"I'm grateful to Lisa for the opportunity to lead our strong Commercial Markets team and create a market-centric model rooted in our expertise in workers' compensation," said Valiante. "Our goal is to transform our products and service offerings, deliver specialized multiline solutions and further anchor our agent partnerships to reflect their immense value to our future."

Valiante earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marietta College (Marietta, Ohio) and he serves as chair of the board for Habitat for Humanity Greater Capital Region in Lansing.

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide.

