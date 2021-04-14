AF Group Names Nina Burnett as Director of Investigative Services

"Our partnership with policyholders in protecting their businesses is paramount, and our investment in fraud prevention is critical to ensuring their success," said Paul Kearney, chief claims officer at AF Group. "Nina is the quintessential model of leadership, and with her rich portfolio of experience and strategic learnings, I am confident that she will build on the excellence of our Investigative Services Unit as we continue developing new and innovative strategies designed to fight fraud in our industry. I am honored to have Nina as part of our team."

Burnett has more than 20 years of experience in investigating health care fraud and other complex fraud schemes. Most recently, she was director of Health Care Investigations for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM). Prior to her time at BCBSM, Burnett worked for 10 years as a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where she specialized in the investigation of health care fraud. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Columbia University and Juris Doctor degree from Columbia University School of Law. She holds several professional designations including Accredited Health Care Fraud Investigator (AHFI) and Certified Professional Coder (CPC).

