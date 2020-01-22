AF Group Spreads Extra Holiday Cheer to 14 Organizations

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group helped 14 nonprofits and charitable organizations in the communities it serves start off the new year with a boost through its annual "AF Group Gives Back Big" holiday initiative. The company and its family of brands including Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, United Heartland, CompWest, Third Coast Underwriters and Fundamental Underwriters selected 14 organizations in 10 states as recipients of $56,000.

"We are excited to spread some extra holiday cheer to 14 worthy nonprofits who are having an incredible impact in their communities," said Sarah Garcia, director of Community Relations at AF Group. "Each of the organizations selected are receiving $4,000 during the holiday season to support the valuable programs and services they provide to those in need."

The organizations selected, with the brands that nominated them, include:

Ädelbrook – Cromwell, Conn. (United Heartland)

(United Heartland) Advent House Ministries – Lansing, Mich. (AF Group/Accident Fund)

(AF Group/Accident Fund) California Fire Foundation – Sacramento, Calif. (CompWest)

Fire Foundation – (CompWest) Creative Community Living Services – Watertown, Wis. (United Heartland)

(United Heartland) Firecracker Foundation – Holt, Mich. (AF Group/Accident Fund)

(AF Group/Accident Fund) Habitat for Humanity – Americus, Ga. (Third Coast Underwriters)

(Third Coast Underwriters) Lakemary Center — Paola, Kan. (United Heartland)

(United Heartland) Mother Teresa House – Lansing, Mich. (AF Group/Accident Fund)

– (AF Group/Accident Fund) Operation Warm – Chadds Ford, Penn. (Fundamental Underwriters)

(Fundamental Underwriters) Orange Grove Center – Chattanooga, Tenn. (United Heartland)

(United Heartland) Sarah's Circle – Chicago, Ill. (Third Coast Underwriters)

(Third Coast Underwriters) Stonehill Franciscan Services – Dubuque, Iowa (United Heartland)

(United Heartland) Tri-County Triad (No Senior Without Christmas) – Lansing, Mich. (AF Group/Accident Fund)

(AF Group/Accident Fund) United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County – Irvine, Calif. (CompWest)

"Mother Teresa House is grateful for the kindness of the AF Group for their donation," said Karen Bussey, director, Mother Teresa House. "We will be using this generous donation to purchase replacement furniture to keep our terminally ill guests and their families even more comfortable during their stay in our care. We are so appreciative for this surprise gift during the holidays."

The annual "Give Back Big" holiday initiative provides support to the selected organizations and supplements AF Group's annual Caring and Sharing Community Campaign (CSCC). Last November, AF Group employees pledged $294,000 in support of numerous charitable organizations around the country. Together, with a dollar-for-dollar corporate match, AF Group and its subsidiaries will contribute more than $550,000 through CSCC to 33 organizations nationwide throughout 2020.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

Contact:

Bob Lapinski

(312) 443-9819 or (517) 331-4890

bob.lapinski@AccidentFund.com

SOURCE AF Group