AF Life Sciences Announces its Star-Studded Advisory Board

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Life Sciences, Inc. (formerly America's Finest) continues on its rapid growth path by naming an extraordinary Advisory Board to aid in capital raises, strategic relationships, and revenue growth. The line-up includes...

Jack Haneman ("49er Jack" Former CEO, Professional Diagnostics Mgmt.)

("49er Jack" Former CEO, Professional Diagnostics Mgmt.) Emmy Award-winning Tim McVay (Former GM, ABC Atlanta, and Fox Bay Area)

(Former GM, ABC Atlanta, and Fox Bay Area) Jim McMahon , Super Bowl Champion, Chicago Bears,

Super Bowl Champion, Chicago Bears, Jeff Ferguson (Dir. Athletic Training, Jacksonville Jaguars. Former VP of Operation, SF 49ers)

(Dir. Athletic Training, Jacksonville Jaguars. Former VP of Operation, SF 49ers) Dr. Kevin Kaplan (Head Physician, Jacksonville Jaguars. On NFL CBD Topical Efficacy Committee for League Adoption)

(Head Physician, Jacksonville Jaguars. On NFL CBD Topical Efficacy Committee for League Adoption) Kerry Lemos (Founder and CEO, Retail Pro. Serving 9000+ Customers, 54,000+ Stores in 130+ Countries)

(Founder and CEO, Retail Pro. Serving 9000+ Customers, 54,000+ Stores in 130+ Countries) Tony Marini (VP of Operations and Family Member, Caesars Gaming and Entertainment)

(VP of Operations and Family Member, Caesars Gaming and Entertainment) Rob Gower (Government Liaison, hemp legislation, Former Warden, CCC, Susanville, CA )

(Government Liaison, hemp legislation, Former Warden, CCC, ) Jim Jimmerson , Attorney at Law (Member, Board of Governors, American Bar Association)

, Attorney at Law (Member, Board of Governors, American Bar Association) John Rinehart (President, Sacramento Kings)

This influential and talented team was chosen based on their professional accomplishments, reputations, and respective areas of expertise. Our advisors believe in the company's vision, ethics, company culture, and the ability of the team to execute on all levels. AFLS is honored to have these individuals join our organization and appreciate their commitment to the Company's growth plan. This exceptional group will focus their support and efforts within their area of influence which includes:

The NFL

The NBA

The Professional Bull Riders Association

The NCAA

Celebrity Endorsements and Private Branding

Worldwide Distribution

Tier-One Social Media Influencers

Political Savvy

Legal and Legislative Support

Industry Experience and Connections

Marketing and Media Expertise

Medical Expertise

AF Life Sciences is a manufacturer of finished goods with customers throughout the Americas and with relationships and targeted expansion into The Caribbean Islands, Europe, Asia, and Africa. We feature a broad portfolio of brands and science-based products including transdermal applications, cosmetics, topical ointments, supplements, CBD products, and functional beverages. Focusing on innovative proprietary health and wellness products. AF Life Science's eight brands include America's Finest , Top Topicals , Athletes Tape , Steady CBD , Be Well Dexter , Swing Well Labs , Upstart Kombucha , and Kinisi Performance . All are well-conceived, scalable, shelf-ready brands with significant POS materials, have defined target audiences, established customer base, large distribution channels, as well as tier-one brand ambassadors.

AFLS is diverse, stable, and positioned for rapid, scalable growth. The addition of the Advisory Board further differentiates AFLS from its competitors and enhances its strong management team, internal operations, and talented team.

Contact:

Cliff Henley, CEO

[email protected]

805-748-6633

Troy Daniels, President and COO

[email protected]

SOURCE AF Life Sciences Inc